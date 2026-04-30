‘I think things will start to get better’: Shakib Al Hasan on India vs Bangladesh cricketing ties

Shakib Al Hasan expressed confidence that the relations between the BCCI and the Bangladesh Cricket Board will start to get better. (File)

Former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan expressed confidence that the relations between the BCCI and the Bangladesh Cricket Board will start to get better, adding that the newly-elected Bangladesh government will take the right decision.

“I think things will start to get better… A new government came in. I think they’ll take the right decision in terms of cricket. Also, our cricket board election is supposed to happen sometime soon. Once that happens, I think they’ll have good communication with not only India but also with all other boards. They’ll have a fruitful discussion, and they’ll take things forward,” Shakib said on Wednesday to ANI.