‘I think things will start to get better’: Shakib Al Hasan on India vs Bangladesh cricketing ties

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Former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan expressed confidence that the relations between the BCCI and the Bangladesh Cricket Board will start to get better, adding that the newly-elected Bangladesh government will take the right decision.
“I think things will start to get better… A new government came in. I think they’ll take the right decision in terms of cricket. Also, our cricket board election is supposed to happen sometime soon. Once that happens, I think they’ll have good communication with not only India but also with all other boards. They’ll have a fruitful discussion, and they’ll take things forward,” Shakib said on Wednesday to ANI.
Relations between the two neighbours had worsened after the Bangladesh cricket team declined to travel to India for its group-stage fixtures at the ongoing 2026 T20 World Cup, citing security concerns. The move was in response to IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders releasing Bangladesh bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their team on the BCCI’s directions.
#WATCH | Mumbai | On relations between the Bangladesh Cricket Board and India, Bangladeshi International Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan says, “I think things will start to get better… A new government came in. I think they’ll take the right decision in terms of cricket. Also, our… pic.twitter.com/h0bjd8doE8
— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2026
There was a growing perception that the interim government under Muhammad Yunus took a frosty stance vis-à-vis India following Sheikh Hasina’s ouster, and further aggravated matters by boycotting the World Cup.
However, following its election victory, the new Bangladesh Nationalist Party government, led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, has indicated that it wants to recalibrate ties. Moments after taking the oath after winning the elections in February, Bangladesh’s State Minister for Youth and Sports, Aminul Haque, met the Deputy High Commissioner of India and discussed the cricketing issues.
In April, BCB had reached out to the BCCI to explore greater cooperation. Nazmul Abedin Fahim, BCB’s Director of Cricket Operations, said they recently contacted the BCCI. “We maintain regular communication with various countries’ cricket boards. As part of that, we recently wrote to the Board of Control for Cricket in India,” Fahim had told ANI.
In its communication, the BCB noted that India’s men’s team is scheduled to tour Bangladesh in September, followed by the Bangladesh women’s team tour to India – further signalling a possible reset in ties between the two neighbours.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.