Shakib Al Hasan fined for shouting at umpire

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan was fined 15 percent of his match fee for shouting at an umpire during the first T20I against West Indies in Sylhet. The International Cricket Council (ICC) also confirmed that Shakib was also handed one demerit point after expressing displeasure at the umpire for not calling a wide in the 14th over of the Bangladesh innings. While this was Shakib’s second such penalty since 2016, no formal hearing was required. Earlier, in March, the southpaw was handed a demerit point for an offense during another T20I against Sri Lanka.

“He first shouted at the umpire and then got involved in a prolonged discussion,” said an ICC statement issued late Tuesday.

“After the end of the match, Shakib admitted the offense and accepted the sanction,” the statement added. Shakib showed dissent while batting.

Shakib went on to score 61 off 43 balls in the match but it was not enough to save his side from a defeat. West Indies bowled out Bangladesh for 129 and then reached the target with eight wickets in hand.

Reflecting on his team loss Shakib, while speaking at the post-match presentation said, “Everything (went wrong) apart from the toss. Batting failed and then the bowling also obviously went wrong. Was a good pitch, should have probably got about 180 on the board. You must ask this to the other batsmen (on why they played poor shots). Nothing worked out, starting from our batting till the end of the game. We have to learn from this and move forward.”

The second and third matches will be held in Dhaka on Thursday and Saturday.