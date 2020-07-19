Shakib Al Hasan’s father tests positive for coronavirus

Shakib Al Hasan is in the United States these days. (Source: AP Photo) Shakib Al Hasan is in the United States these days. (Source: AP Photo)

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan’s father Mashrur Reza has tested positive for coronavirus as his report came out on Sunday.

Ever since the pandemic broke out, Shakib has been working with his foundation from the United States to aid the lockdown-affected people in his country.

But the virus which has claimed the lives of more than 2,600 people in Bangladesh has affected the 33-year-old cricketer’s family. According to bdcrictime, his father had been suffering from cold for a few days last week.

After undergoing a COVID-19 test, the report informed Reza that he has tested positive.

“He works in a bank. Around 6-7 people were already affected by the virus before him. We got to know that he is affected after the report came out today,” Shakib’s cousin Sohan told bdcrictime.

“Shakib’s mother also underwent the test. We will get the report tomorrow hopefully,” Sohan said.

Shakib, who has been serving his corruption ban since last year, is in the United States staying with his wife, daughter, and his new-born.

Last month, former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza also tested positive for coronavirus. Nafees Iqbal, elder brother of ODI captain Tamim Iqbal, too, got infected with coronavirus in June.

