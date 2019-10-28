Shakib Al Hasan escapes legal action for violating BCB contract clause

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury confirmed that there are very little chance of skipper Shakib al Hasan facing any legal charges, however, he still will have to reply to the showcause notice for violation of central contract clause.

Bangladesh telecom company ‘Grameenphone’, which is a direct competitor of the team’s sponsor ‘Robi’, had recently signed the all-rounder as its brand ambassador. As per the central contract clause, Shakib had violated the regulations and a furious BCB president Nazmul Hasan Papon had threatened legal action against the all-rounder.

However, according to Bangladesh’s CEO Chowdhury has said that no legal action will be taken against Shakib.

A report in Bangladesh’s leading Bengali daily Prothom Aalo quoted Chowdhury as saying: “It’s an internal matter of the board and that’s why there is no need to take any legal action against Shakib. However, he certainly has to explain why he signed an endorsement deal which is in violation of central contract.”

After Grameenphone issued a press release naming Shakib as their brand ambassador, Hasan had lashed out at the senior cricketer accusing him of causing financial loss to the cricket board by breaching the central contract clause.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with the same newspaper Hasan claimed that attempts have been made to sabotage Bangladesh’s upcoming tour of India, citing the strike called by the cricketers as an extension of it.

Bangladesh players called off the strike after BCB agreed to their demands of better pay package at the international and first-class level days before their four-week-long tour of India where they are supposed to play 3 T20s and two Tests.

“You people (media) haven’t yet seen anything about the India tour. Just wait and watch. If I am saying that I had specific information that this was a conspiracy to sabotage India tour, then you should believe me,” Hasan said.

Asked to justify his statement, Hasan stated his suspicion in the manner senior opener Tamim Iqbal pulled out of the tour citing his wife’s delivery as a reason after initially agreeing to only skip the final Test.

“Tamim had initially told me that he will only skip the second Test (in Kolkata from November 22-26) for the birth of his second child. However, after the meeting with players, Tamim comes to my room and said, he wants to opt-out of the whole tour. I asked him ‘why so?’ but he simply said he won’t go,” Hasan said.

Bangladesh are yet to arrive in New Delhi, but Hasan feels that few more players can pull out of the tour.

“Now after this, I won’t be surprised if I find that someone else pulls out at the eleventh hour when we would be left with no other options. I have called Shakib to have a chat. Now if he also pulls out, where do I even find a captain? I might have to change the whole combination. What do I even do with these players,” he said.

The top boss is still livid with the arm-twisting tactic employed by senior cricketers and feels he made a mistake by agreeing to their demands.

“I still can’t believe it. I speak to them every day. They didn’t even intimate me before calling a strike. I feel that it was a mistake on my part to have agreed to their demands. I should have never done that,” he said.

“I should have told the players, ‘Unless you call off strike, we will not sit with you guys across the negotiation table. Speaking to various member boards, I felt that this should have been our approach but the media also created pressure on us,” Hasan added.

– With inputs from PTI