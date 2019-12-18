West Indies’ Shai Hope, the glue that binds the big-hitters

Shai Hope scored an unbeaten 102 in the first ODI. (Source: AP Photo) Shai Hope scored an unbeaten 102 in the first ODI. (Source: AP Photo)

That he is breathing down Virat Kohli’s neck, average-wise, is itself an achievement. Shai Hope’s ODI batting average in 2019 is 61.25. Kohli tops the list with 61.52. The India captain is also the highest ODI run-getter in the current calendar year with 1,292 runs from 24 matches, including five centuries and six half-centuries. Rohit Sharma is at No. 2 having accumulated 1,268 runs at 52.83 from 26 matches, with six hundreds and five half-centuries. Hope is in August company, at No. 3, with 1,225 runs from 26 ODIs; four centuries and seven fifties. The unbeaten hundred he scored at Chepauk wasn’t an aberration.

The majority of the West Indies batsmen are on high demand in different T20 leagues. Hope, his consistency in the ODIs notwithstanding, is an exception. The 26-year-old ‘keeper-batsman figures in the 2020 IPL auction list, to be held in Kolkata on Thursday. But unlike his Caribbean team mate Shimron Hetmyer for example, Hope is not an IPL shoo-in. Far from it. West Indies captain Kieron Pollard, a Mumbai Indians legend, belongs to a different level.

“His (Hope) game is more suited to the 50-over format. I don’t think he will attract high bids at the auction,” a top official from an IPL franchise told The Indian Express. Hope’s ODI strike-rate, 73.81, goes against him. At the same time, his strike-rate in T20 internationals is a very creditable 136. But as a T20 batsman, Hope is yet to make an impact. The ongoing ODI series allows him the opportunity to present a strong case before the auction. West Indies will win the series if they beat India at Vizag. But that apart, the IPL auction, too, adds to the motivation.

Hope didn’t disagree. “I’m sure it would,” he said. But he quickly put things in perspective. “We came here to play a series against India so whatever comes secondary is secondary. I’m sure some of the guys will be looking forward to the auction but we have an India series to play and that’s the main thing right now.”

Hope is not too concerned about his relatively low strike-rate. The team management has given him the role to anchor the innings and bat through. With serious power-hitters around, the opener can play at his own pace. He did his job to perfection in the first ODI, holding one end up and allowing Hetmyer to take the attack to the Indian bowlers. It was excellent partnership batting, where Hope’s assured presence at one end laid the foundation for an impressive victory.

“It was about pacing my innings to the team’s requirement. We only had to chase 280 (plus) and we wanted everyone to be on the same page. My role was to stay, knock around and not give any wickets. It’s about doing what the team requires. If the chase required me to step it up, I can do that as well,” Hope said.

At times he eschewed his ego to play second fiddle to Hetmyer. “I think it’s difficult for me when you see someone at the other end going so easy. You just want to join the party but I have to keep reminding myself that I can’t let the opposition make inroads. If one man is attacking at the other end, it’s not necessary to have a go if the run rate is under control. The key is the ability to be aware of each situation.”

Given that he plays such innings after keeping wickets for 50 overs makes Hope’s contributions invaluable. Going beyond the strike-rate, he could be serious value for money.

WI to wear black armbands

West Indies players will sport black armbands during the second ODI at Vizag on Wednesday in memory of their former batsman Basil Butcher, who passed away in the early hours on Tuesday (India time). Butcher, 86, played alongside the likes of Sir Garfield Sobers, Sir Conrad Hunte, Rohan Kanhai and Clive Lloyd. He scored 3,104 runs in 44 Tests including seven hundreds.

