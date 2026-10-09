Hope, Rutherford star as West Indies defeat India by 6 wickets, level series

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Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford took India bowlers to the cleaners and chased down a massive target as West Indies defeated the hosts by 6 wickets in the 2nd T20I in Ranchi and tied the 5-match series 1-1. Hope, who top-scored with 102, bludgeoned the Men in Blue bowlers for 6 fours and 9 sixes while Rutherford held up his end of the bargain with 84 runs in an innings studded with 7 fours and 7 sixes.
India had started well taking Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell cheaply with the West Indies 58/3 at one point. But Hope and Rutherford’s 120-run partnership took the game away from India while Romario Shepherd putting the exclamation mark in the victory with a 13-ball 34-run innings.
Earlier, Sanju Samson roared back to form with a blistering 82 before Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma’s rapid knocks powered India to 249/5. After four straight low scores, Samson smashed a 21-ball fifty, his ninth in T20Is, to set the tone in an entertaining 97-run partnership (43b) with Ishan Kishan. It eventually led the hosts to their highest-ever T20I total against the West Indies.
The duo powered India to 139/1 in 11 overs at a run-rate of over 12, with home player Kishan contributing a 22-ball 43, including six fours and two sixes.
However, off-spinner Roston Chase, returning to the attack in the middle overs broke the stand, with two wickets in successive overs. Kishan and Shivam Dube (7) were both bowled while attempting to play across the line. The move to promote Dube to No. 4 failed as he struggled to get going and fell after consuming 10 balls.
Samson’s entertaining knock also ended in the 15th over, 18 runs shy of a century with his ramp shot over deep backward point going straight to Kamil Pooran.
India lost three wickets for 23 runs in the middle overs but Indian skipper Shreyas, fresh from his maiden T20I century at Lucknow, carried his form into this match.
Iyer counter-attacked with effortless shots in his 18-ball 40, while Tilak remained unbeaten on 44 (18b). Tilak also crossed 5,000 T20 runs and kept the pressure on the West Indies with crisp, well-placed boundaries in their 83-run partnership that came off just 32 balls as India surpassed their previous highest of 244/4 against the Windies (in 2016).
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