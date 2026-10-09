Hope, Rutherford star as West Indies defeat India by 6 wickets, level series

Sherfane Rutherford of West Indies and Shai Hope of West Indies during the 2nd T20I match between India and West Indies at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, India on October 9, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford took India bowlers to the cleaners and chased down a massive target as West Indies defeated the hosts by 6 wickets in the 2nd T20I in Ranchi and tied the 5-match series 1-1. Hope, who top-scored with 102, bludgeoned the Men in Blue bowlers for 6 fours and 9 sixes while Rutherford held up his end of the bargain with 84 runs in an innings studded with 7 fours and 7 sixes.

India had started well taking Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell cheaply with the West Indies 58/3 at one point. But Hope and Rutherford’s 120-run partnership took the game away from India while Romario Shepherd putting the exclamation mark in the victory with a 13-ball 34-run innings.