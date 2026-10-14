Skipper Shai the only reason for Hope for West Indies

Known for his tight technique, opener had been largely pigeon-holed as a Test player, but the ongoing series has witnessed his development as a top-class white-ball batter

Written by: Tanishq Vaddi
5 min readHyderabadOct 14, 2026 11:36 PM IST
Shai Hope in action during India vs West Indies 4th T20I in Hyderabad.(CREIMAS)Shai Hope in action during India vs West Indies 4th T20I in Hyderabad.(CREIMAS)
Make us preferred source on Google

Head coach Darren Sammy, ahead of the game, had dismissed the idea that Shai Hope is the only route for the West Indies to win games. But their ongoing tour of India has hardly backed his assessment. Whenever the visitors have had any success, their captain has invariably played a leading role.

On Wednesday, Hope’s composed century was the thorn in the flesh of Shreyas Iyer and his men.

In his 50-ball 102, he took a couple of overs to assess the conditions. His first six came off Mayank Yadav in the third over, who uncharacteristically attempted a slower ball that Hope smashed over mid-wicket. Through the knock, his approach was to wait for the bowlers to enter his hitting arc rather than go searching.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

When a high-risk shot wasn’t necessary, he calmly manoeuvred the ball into the leg-side with his rubbery wrists. His strong bottom-handed technique repeatedly provided access to the mid-wicket region.

ALSO READ | Tilak Varma: The No 3 prince who became a No 6 king

That approach allowed Hope’s teammates to play explosive cameos from the other end. Jewel Andrew, Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell served starters, but the main course was delivered by the partnership between Hope and Sherfane Rutherford, who had been the stars for the team in Ranchi. The duo put on a 91-run partnership off 43 deliveries here.

This was Hope’s fourth century on the current tour and he is, by definition, leading from the front.

Story continues below this ad

“He brings calm to the middle when he is there, and perhaps some of our other players need to emulate that calmness when the pressure is on. But he is not the only reason we win games,” Sammy had said on the eve of the fourth T20I.

“He doesn’t really say much. But when he speaks, he’s quite clear as to what he’s expecting from himself and from the group. I don’t think he gets enough credit for what he’s done for the West Indies, how he’s played, and the commitment he’s given us. Class player, great individual,” the two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain had said earlier in the series.

Evolution

For a long time in his career, Hope was seen as a specialist in the longest version of the game due to his orthodox technique. However, in this series, he has shown his evolution into a top-class T20I opener. He is averaging 130.50 in this series at a strike rate of 190.51.

What’s also remarkable is that Hope is meeting the demands of the modern scoring rate with his very orthodox techniques, one which has borne him fruit in other formats.

Story continues below this ad
Yuzvendra Chahal India West Indies pitches Shai Hope of West Indies celebrates after scoring a hundred during the 2nd T20I match between India and West Indies at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, India on October 9, 2026.

Hope said his younger brother, Kyle, helped him improve his power-hitting. He mentioned how his sibling points out the slightest tweaks needed for him to improve his game.

Hope also believes playing in franchise leagues has shaped his T20 game.

“I’ve been involved with the ILT20 [in 2024-25]. My first time playing, we [Dubai Capitals] won. I got the most runs as well in the tournament. So that meant a lot to me, playing against and with some of the best in the world and performing the way I did and helping the team lift the trophy,” he had told ESPNCricinfo.

In 2024, Hope got his IPL opportunity with Delhi Capitals, but scored just 183 runs in nine games, looking like a work in progress. His game was miles behind where the league was heading. But Hope, instead of taking it as a failed season, took it as experience and credits it in his evolution as a T20 cricketer.

Story continues below this ad

“There are so many different things (like getting) picked for IPL (in 2024). We all know how big a tournament that is. We didn’t get to the latter stages, unfortunately; we just missed out. But the experiences will live with me forever,” Hope said.

As soon as Sammy was appointed head coach, he started paying special attention to Hope’s T20 game, and worked with him on his striking drills.

“We started to focus on some of those things. Our batting coach is Floyd Reifer. We’re all just trying to continue progressing and trying to find ways to help every batter, not just me,” Hope said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Tanishq Vaddi
Tanishq Vaddi

Tanishq Vaddi is a Sports Writer with the online team of The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. He primarily covers cricket and is known for his in-depth analysis and technical reporting on the game. Professional Background Role: He covers a wide range of cricketing action, including international matches (Tests, T20Is), domestic tournaments (Challenger Trophy), and major cricket leagues (IPL, WPL). Education: Tanishq holds a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from MVSR Engineering College and a PG Diploma in English Journalism (Print) from the Asian School of Journalism. Experience: Before joining The Indian Express in late 2022, he gained experience covering the startup ecosystem at YourStory and worked as a copywriter at Story Digital. Key Areas of Coverage Tanishq’s writing often focuses on the technical and psychological aspects of cricket. His notable work includes: Technical Analysis: Explaining bowling actions (e.g., Simon Harmer’s bounce) and batting techniques (e.g., Ben Duckett’s sweep shot). Interviews: He has interviewed prominent figures such as former England player Nick Knight, bowling coach Rajib Datta, and mental health coach Paddy Upton. Statistical Comparisons: Detailed career analysis, such as comparing Shubman Gill’s early career stats with legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. Regional Cricket: Reporting on developments in South Indian cricket, including the appointment of Gary Stead as the head coach for Andhra. Notable Recent Articles "IND vs SA 2nd Test: How did Simon Harmer beat Yashasvi Jaiswal with bounce?" (Nov 2025) "2026 Under-19 World Cup: Bowling coach outlines India's preparation" (Nov 2025) "Nick Knight interview: Joe Root will score big runs in Australia" (Nov 2025) "Gary Stead appointed as head coach for Andhra for the 25/26 season" (Sept 2025) "Jason Gillespie explains what makes Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins so special, and why reverse swing will be key with Kookaburra ball" You can follow his latest reports on the Indian Express website or via his Twitter handle @TanishqVaddi. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 14: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments