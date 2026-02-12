‘Sometimes you’ve got to throw stats out the window’: Shai Hope backs Sherfane Rutherford after match-turning 76 against England at T20 World Cup

West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and West Indies in Mumbai. (AP Photo)

For all the talk about numbers in modern T20 cricket, Shai Hope believes some players defy statistical judgement.

After Sherfane Rutherford’s decisive 76 off 42 balls helped the West Indies beat England by 30 runs, at the Wankhede Stadium, the captain made it clear that impact matters more than averages.

“Sometimes we’ve got to throw stats out the window,” Hope said at the post-match press conference. “If you ask any bowler in world cricket, if they see Sherfane Rutherford at the other end, they’re going to feel under pressure. That in itself speaks for itself.”

Rutherford came into the game with modest T20 returns, his average hovering in the low 20s despite flashes of brilliance across franchise leagues. But on a surface that offered grip and demanded composure, his innings provided both momentum and stability at a crucial phase.