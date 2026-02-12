‘Sometimes you’ve got to throw stats out the window’: Shai Hope backs Sherfane Rutherford after match-turning 76 against England at T20 World Cup

Sherfane Rutherford came into the game with modest T20 returns, his average hovering in the low 20s despite flashes of brilliance across franchise leagues. But on a surface that offered grip and demanded composure, his innings provided both momentum and stability at a crucial phase.

By: Express News Service
3 min readFeb 12, 2026 09:05 AM IST
West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and West Indies in Mumbai. (AP Photo)West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and West Indies in Mumbai. (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

For all the talk about numbers in modern T20 cricket, Shai Hope believes some players defy statistical judgement.

After Sherfane Rutherford’s decisive 76 off 42 balls helped the West Indies beat England by 30 runs, at the Wankhede Stadium, the captain made it clear that impact matters more than averages.

“Sometimes we’ve got to throw stats out the window,” Hope said at the post-match press conference. “If you ask any bowler in world cricket, if they see Sherfane Rutherford at the other end, they’re going to feel under pressure. That in itself speaks for itself.”

Rutherford came into the game with modest T20 returns, his average hovering in the low 20s despite flashes of brilliance across franchise leagues. But on a surface that offered grip and demanded composure, his innings provided both momentum and stability at a crucial phase.

Hope pointed to something deeper than numbers – preparation.

“He’s always been a hard worker, especially with his batting. He’s very diligent with the way he goes about his preparation. He’ll bat from the start of a session all the way through to the end if he’s really working on something,” Hope said. “It’s nice to see when guys put in that hard work, and the success follows.”

The knock helped West Indies post what Hope described as “around par” on a pitch that did not see the expected dew. That allowed their spinners to squeeze England through the middle overs, a tactical plan that paid off as wickets fell in clusters.

While Rutherford’s innings shifted the momentum, Hope was careful to frame the performance within the broader tournament context.

Story continues below this ad

“It’s World Cup cricket. You’ve got to make sure you execute as precisely as you can from the jump because there’s not really a second or third game to come back and hope for the best.”

For Rutherford, this was less about redemption and more about validation. Hope insisted consistency would follow.

“I’m sure the stats will improve over the next few years because he’s a quality player. I’m just happy to see him getting the success he truly deserves.”

At the Wankhede – a venue Hope described as bringing “a different vibe, a different energy” – Rutherford didn’t just add runs. He imposed himself. And sometimes, as Hope suggested, that’s what truly counts.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
ICC T20 World Cup: Ahead of Pakistan encounter, Namibia game offers India chance to rest players and test bench strength
India vs Namibia T20 World cup
Abhishek Sharma discharged from hospital, call yet to be taken if he will play India vs Namibia fixture
Abhishek Sharma fitness update T20 World Cup
Before Pakistan game, India must study Australia's batting template at the Premadasa
Australia
T20 World Cup: How Sherfane Rutherford’s resolve and Gudakesh Motie’s spin reinvention helped West Indies sink England
Gudakesh Motie picked three wickets and Sherfane Rutherford scored 76 to help West Indies beat England by 30 runs in T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
South Africa beat Afghanistan in dramatic double super over thriller at T20 WC 2026
South Africa beat Afghanistan in dramatic double super over thriller at T20 WC 2026
Advertisement
Best of Express
Great opportunities to work with India, says Tarique aide as Bangladesh votes
Great opportunities to work with India, says Tarique aide as Bangladesh votes
Exclusive | After assurance in High Court, Krishi Bhawan mosque not in Central Vista plan
After assurance in High Court, Krishi Bhawan mosque not in new building plan
'I'm not doing this': Sujoy Ghosh reveals the 'dancing condom' scene that made Juhi Chawla reject Jhankaar Beats
Juhi Chawla
Before O'Romeo, revisiting Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon, an epic romance unfolding against the fiercest tides of violence
Rangoon
Bengaluru auto driver offers free water, hand sanitiser, 5 km ride for pregnant woman; Rapido responds
Bengaluru auto driver offers free services
Nepal cricket fan stays back to clean Wankhede Stadium stands after ICC T20 World Cup match: ‘This is called civic sense’
Nepal cricket fan clean Wankhede Stadium T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Ahead of Pakistan encounter, Namibia game offers India chance to rest players and test bench strength
India vs Namibia T20 World cup
Abhishek Sharma discharged from hospital, call yet to be taken if he will play India vs Namibia fixture
Abhishek Sharma fitness update T20 World Cup
Sanjaya Baru writes: US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
stuart russell interview part 1
Lin Laishram, 40, talks about her pregnancy journey, cravings, Randeep Hooda: ‘Baby will be served good food every day’
Lin Laishram
‘Ethics precedes regulation’: Hugging Face's Margaret Mitchell on why tech needs AI ethicists now
Hugging Face chief ethics scientist Margaret Mitchell says ethics must guide AI development before regulation catches up. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)
Advertisement
Feb 12: Latest News