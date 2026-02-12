‘Sometimes you’ve got to throw stats out the window’: Shai Hope backs Sherfane Rutherford after match-turning 76 against England at T20 World Cup

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
For all the talk about numbers in modern T20 cricket, Shai Hope believes some players defy statistical judgement.
After Sherfane Rutherford’s decisive 76 off 42 balls helped the West Indies beat England by 30 runs, at the Wankhede Stadium, the captain made it clear that impact matters more than averages.
“Sometimes we’ve got to throw stats out the window,” Hope said at the post-match press conference. “If you ask any bowler in world cricket, if they see Sherfane Rutherford at the other end, they’re going to feel under pressure. That in itself speaks for itself.”
Rutherford came into the game with modest T20 returns, his average hovering in the low 20s despite flashes of brilliance across franchise leagues. But on a surface that offered grip and demanded composure, his innings provided both momentum and stability at a crucial phase.
Hope pointed to something deeper than numbers – preparation.
“He’s always been a hard worker, especially with his batting. He’s very diligent with the way he goes about his preparation. He’ll bat from the start of a session all the way through to the end if he’s really working on something,” Hope said. “It’s nice to see when guys put in that hard work, and the success follows.”
The knock helped West Indies post what Hope described as “around par” on a pitch that did not see the expected dew. That allowed their spinners to squeeze England through the middle overs, a tactical plan that paid off as wickets fell in clusters.
While Rutherford’s innings shifted the momentum, Hope was careful to frame the performance within the broader tournament context.
“It’s World Cup cricket. You’ve got to make sure you execute as precisely as you can from the jump because there’s not really a second or third game to come back and hope for the best.”
For Rutherford, this was less about redemption and more about validation. Hope insisted consistency would follow.
“I’m sure the stats will improve over the next few years because he’s a quality player. I’m just happy to see him getting the success he truly deserves.”
At the Wankhede – a venue Hope described as bringing “a different vibe, a different energy” – Rutherford didn’t just add runs. He imposed himself. And sometimes, as Hope suggested, that’s what truly counts.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.