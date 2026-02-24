‘It’s certainly a factor’: Shai Hope says Ahmedabad familiarity can be an advantage for South Africa ahead of Super 8 clash

West Indies players celebrate after their win against Zimbabwe during the T20 World Cup cricket match in Mumbai. (AP Photo)

West Indies captain Shai Hope acknowledged that South Africa could hold an advantage in Ahmedabad, where they have been based for large parts of the ongoing T20 World Cup, but said his side would back themselves to adapt quickly when the teams meet in their next Super 8 clash on Thursday.

South Africa have played most of their games at the Narendra Modi Stadium, something Hope admitted can help teams become more familiar with conditions over a short tournament.

“It’s certainly a factor,” Hope said at the post-match presentation. “When you play in a venue for so many games in a short span, you would have an advantage. That’s reality. But it won’t deter us from what we’re trying to do. We’ll still play the same cricket and assess the conditions as quickly as we can.”