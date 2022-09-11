scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Shahnawaz Dahani wins hearts before Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup final

Sri Lanka will be defending a target after winning four consecutive games while chasing targets, including the victory in the last Super 4 game against Pakistan.

Shahnawaz Dahani gifts a jersey to a Sri Lanka fan. (Twitter./Pakistan Cricket)

Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani proved himself to be a wonderful ambassador of his national cricket team when he gifted his jersey to a Sri Lanka before the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Pakistan won the toss and elected to field against Sri Lanka in the final.

Sri Lanka will be defending a target after winning four consecutive games while chasing targets, including the victory in the last Super 4 game against Pakistan.

Captain Dasun Shanaka said he would’ve bowled first had he won his fifth toss in a row, but was also happy to bat first in the final.

Sri Lanka is a five-time Asia Cup champion while Pakistan has won the title twice.

Sri Lanka retained the same playing XI that includes an additional off-spinner in Dhananjaya de Silva to supplement Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Pakistan made two changes from the team that was bowled out for 121 in the last game against Sri Lanka.

All-rounder Shadab Khan and fast bowler Naseem Shah, who both starred in their team’s sensational one-wicket win over Afghanistan, returned in place of Hasan Ali and Usman Qadir.

Lineups:

Advertisement

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The world view from Kartavya PathPremium
The world view from Kartavya Path
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857Premium
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...Premium
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...Premium
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madhusan, Dilshan Madushanka.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 08:37:01 pm
Next Story

Amid BJP’s claims of a wave, AAP tries to create a splash in Gujarat

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless
Opinion

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested
Noida again

Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested

At J&K rally, Ghulam Nabi Azad says will announce new party in 10 days

At J&K rally, Ghulam Nabi Azad says will announce new party in 10 days

How a solar eclipse assisted the fall of Delhi in 1857
Express Research

How a solar eclipse assisted the fall of Delhi in 1857

Premium
Besides the UK, Charles is also King of Canada, Australia and NZ — how?
Express Explained

Besides the UK, Charles is also King of Canada, Australia and NZ — how?

Nigam Nuggehalli writes: Life is not an exam and other such hacks
Opinion

Nigam Nuggehalli writes: Life is not an exam and other such hacks

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Assam Congress leader resigns, calls state unit 'directionless and confused'

Assam Congress leader resigns, calls state unit 'directionless and confused'

New UP BJP chief: 'Organisation is bigger than govt. No question about it'
Interview

New UP BJP chief: 'Organisation is bigger than govt. No question about it'

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies
ICYMI

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Virat Kohli
Asia Cup: Virat Kohli gets his 71st international century against Afghanistan
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 11: Latest News