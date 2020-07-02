Shahid Afridi announces that his wife and two daughters have tested Covid-negative

Shahid Afridi has already retired from the Test and 50-over formats of international cricket. (Source: File) Shahid Afridi has already retired from the Test and 50-over formats of international cricket. (Source: File)

Shahid Afridi has announced on Thursday that his wife and two of his daughters have tested negative for Covid-19 after being diagnosed with the virus earlier.

Last month, Afridi had revealed on Twitter that he had tested positive for the virus that has claimed over 516,000 people worldwide.

“I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery,” Afridi had tweeted on June 13.

Now, after almost three weeks, Afridi has reasons to let out a sigh of relief. Taking to Twitter with a photo of him holding his youngest daughter, he said, “Alhamdulillah, my wife & daughters, Aqsa & Ansha have re-tested after our previously positive results for #COVID-19, & are now clear.”

Alhamdulillah, my wife & daughters, Aqsa & Ansha have re-tested after our previously positive results for #COVIDー19, & are now clear. Thanking u all for your continuous well wishes, & may the Almighty bless you and yours. Now back to family time; I’ve missed holding this one 😊 pic.twitter.com/J5mDv7DnBD — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 2, 2020

“Thanking u all for your continuous well wishes, & may the Almighty bless you and yours. Now back to family time; I’ve missed holding this one.”

Afridi was the third Pakistan cricketer to test positive for the virus after Taufeeq Umar and Zafar Sarfaraz. But since then, 10 more players have been diagnosed with the virus before their tour of England.

However, six of them, including Mohammad Hafeez, were cleared upon the second round of testing and are eligible to join the rest of the squad in the UK.

