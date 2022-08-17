‘Shahid Afridi was abusing him a lot’: Sehwag recalls India-Pakistan 2003 World Cup match

August 17, 2022 5:52:08 pm
The Indian cricket team will lock horns against Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup on August 28. Both the teams will be facing each other for the first time after the T20 World Cup last year where the Virat Kohli-led India succumbed to a bitter defeat against their arch-rivals.
Matches between the two sides have always been intense and nail-biting and several instances have transpired on the field when players engaged in verbal battles as well. Recalling one such incident during the 2003 World Cup, former India opener Virender Sehwag revealed how master blaster Sachin Tendulkar was targetted by the opposition team.
Tendulkar had played a fantastic knock of 98 off just 75 deliveries smashing Pakistan bowlers all around the park but he had to call Sehwag to run on his behalf due to cramps.
However, with the match delicately poised, Pakistan allrounder Shahid Afridi kept abusing Tendulkar to distract him.
Subscriber Only Stories
“I came to run for him during the game because he was having cramps, and Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi was abusing him a lot, kept saying something or the other. But he remained focused. He knew it was important for him to stay at the crease. He usually doesn’t take a runner, but still he knew that if I come, I will run like he does. There won’t be any misunderstanding,” Sehwag said in a video posted by Star Sports.
“No matter what series it is (ICC tournament or bilateral), the match between India and Pakistan is always intense. And we will always see fights or incidents taking place between players of both countries. And I remember there was a statement from Shoaib Akhtar that he will absolutely destroy the top order. I didn’t read the statement, and neither did Sachin, but Sachin did respond strongly to it in the first over of our innings. He hit 18 runs in that over,” he added.
Tendulkar, unfortunately, fell just two runs short of what would have been a memorable hundred. Later, Rahul Dravid (44*) and Yuvraj Singh (50*) added 99* runs for the 5th wicket to take India home in the 46th over and win the match by 6 wickets.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Sky-rocketing star fees, low box office returns: Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction
Laal Singh Chaddha box office day 6: Aamir Khan's film sees 85 per cent drop in earnings, expected to be removed from cinemas soon
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
India gains rank in mobile speed and fixed broadband rankings: Report
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being audited?
Florence Pugh was ‘comfortable’ showing her ‘small breasts’ in sheer pink Valentino gown
Shefali Shah tests positive for Covid-19, says she is in isolation
Bengaluru cops arrest man who killed his wife and filed missing complaint
KKR appoint Chandrakant Pandit as their new head coach
Madhavan quashes rumours that he sold his house to fund Rocketry: ‘Please don’t over patronize my sacrifice’
Watch video: Massive tornado-like waterspout captured on camera in Florida
If you have been experiencing fatigue, lack of energy consider evaluating your CoQ10 levels
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: ‘My film was a biopic, could’ve worked in any time…’
Mining lease row: SC reserves verdict on pleas of Soren, J’khand govt against HC order for probe
Govt projects record foodgrain production, lower wheat output in 2021-22 crop year