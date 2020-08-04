Shahid Afridi explains why he doesn’t shy away from voicing his opinion on India

Shahid Afridi has retired from all forms formats of international cricket. (Source: File) Shahid Afridi has retired from all forms formats of international cricket. (Source: File)

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has defended his statements on Kashmir, saying it was his duty to speak up against injustices anywhere in the world.

Afridi’s comments had sparked outrage across the border in the recent past but the ex-allrounder said that as a God-fearing human being it was his duty to take a stand against any type of unjustness.

“One should always speak the truth, no matter what happens. I believe humanity is above everything else which is why I don’t shy away from voicing my opinion, even if it involves India,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Earlier, in May Afridi requested the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to include a team from Kashmir in Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 6 and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The former Pakistan all-rounder also took to Twitter to comment on the situation in Kashmir and had written, “It does not take a religious belief to feel the agony of Kashmiris…just a right heart at the right place. Save Kashmir.”

Afridi’s comments, however, did not go down well with Gambhir, who responded in a tweet tagging PM Modi, saying, “Pakistan has 7 lakh force backed by 20 Crore people, says 16-year-old man Shahid Afridi.”

“Yet begging for Kashmir for 70 yrs. Jokers like Afridi, Imran, and Bajwa can spew venom against India and PM Narendra Modi ji to fool Pakistan people but won’t get Kashmir till judgment day! Remember Bangladesh?”

Indian cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan condemned Shahid Afridi’s controversial comments on India and Prime Minister Narendra Mod

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd