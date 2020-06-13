Shahid Afridi tests positive for Covid-19

Shahid Afridi has been helping the poor via his foundation during Covid-19 pandemic (Source: Express Archive) Shahid Afridi has been helping the poor via his foundation during Covid-19 pandemic (Source: Express Archive)

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has tested positive for the Covid-19 pandemic. Afridi, in a tweet, revealed that he has been feeling unwell since Thursday.

“I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah,” Afridi tweeted.

I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah #COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 13, 2020

The Pakistan all-rounder is the third Pakistan cricketer to test positive for the novel virus after Taufeeq Umar and Zafar Sarfaraz. However, has recovered from coronavirus after going into a 14-day self-isolation at home. The former Pakistan open tested positive last month. His second test after 14 days negative in the first week of June.

Scotland’s Majid Haq and South Africa’s Solo Nqweni are the other cricketers to have contracted the virus.

Afridi has been doing social work during the Covid-19 pandemic via ‘Shahid Afridi Foundation’. He also asked Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh to tweet videos urging people to donate to his foundation.

The 40-year-old faced flak for his comments on India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK). Yuvraj, Harbhajan slammed Afridi for his derogatory comments,

