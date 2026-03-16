‘You benched them using the excuse of surgery’: Shahid Afridi slams Pakistan selectors for dropping experienced ODI players for Bangladesh series

Pakistan's players stand up for the national anthem before the start of the first one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Mirpur, Bangladesh, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)

Shahid Afridi lambasted Pakistan selectors after the team fell to a 2-1 defeat to Bangladesh in the recently concluded ODI series on Sunday. The former Pakistan batter said that the selectors had dropped experienced ODI players due to their ordinary performance at the T20 World Cup and made a big mistake in giving new and inexperienced players the chance in these important series.

“We lost the Bangladesh series 2-1. I am disappointed with the selection committee. You guys at the selection committee have played so much cricket and you still have no idea about who should captain in what format. You just take decisions. With the excuse of surgery, you pick new players who have just played a few first class matches. The domestic system is not even of the standard that players can come up from there and make a place for themselves in the Pakistan team,” he said in a video on his X account.