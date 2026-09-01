‘Replacements make no sense’: Afridi on decision to send players home mid-series

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Former player Shahid Afridi was among the critics who criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board for sending back 7 players of their Test team and replacing them with new players in the middle of the ongoing series vs England. The players sent back home included national T20 captain Salman Ali Agha, former captain Muhammad Rizwan and senior batter Imam-ul-Haq.
Mostly youngsters and uncapped players have replaced the seven for the third Test, starting September 9 in Birmingham. Head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were also removed.
This was after Pakistan lost the first two Tests of the three-match series in an abject manner. The visitors lost the series opener by an innings and 103 runs, while the second Test ended in a heavy 194-run defeat.
“Not sure what is the logic or reasoning behind this decision! Even the replacements make no sense – T20 players have been included for a Test match in England? What is this thinking and approach? Why has the coach been axed after 5 Test matches? This is the most shocking decision ever by a selection committee which includes so many experienced selectors,” Afridi posted on X.
Pakistan’s former foreign head coach Mickey Arthur described the decision as ridiculous. “Absolutely ridiculous decision by the PCB. This is the reason they are in the mess they are because they constantly chop and change players, coaches and selectors and there is no stability! Planning, stability and structure lead to consistent performance,” Arthur wrote on social media.
Former Pakistan captain and batting great, Javed Miandad said he was shocked by the decision and felt sorry for the players sent back home and even those sent to England. “The players sent back it is now a mental scar for them and a blot on their career while the players who are replacements will be under so much mental pressure in the one test remaining in the series,” Miandad said on Tuesday.
Former captain Rashid Latif said Babar Azam should have resigned as skipper when the Board decided to take such a decision. “There is a difference between a captain and a leader and Babar has just stood by and left his players stranded,” Latif said.
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