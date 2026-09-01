‘Replacements make no sense’: Afridi on decision to send players home mid-series

Former player Shahid Afridi was among the critics who slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board for sending back 7 players of their Test team and replacing them with new players in the middle of the ongoing Test series vs England (File)

Former player Shahid Afridi was among the critics who criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board for sending back 7 players of their Test team and replacing them with new players in the middle of the ongoing series vs England. The players sent back home included national T20 captain Salman Ali Agha, former captain Muhammad Rizwan and senior batter Imam-ul-Haq.

Mostly youngsters and uncapped players have replaced the seven for the third Test, starting September 9 in Birmingham. Head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were also removed.

This was after Pakistan lost the first two Tests of the three-match series in an abject manner. The visitors lost the series opener by an innings and 103 runs, while the second Test ended in a heavy 194-run defeat.