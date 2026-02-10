‘Spirit of cricket has prevailed’: Shahid Afridi says Pakistan govt ‘protected sanctity of T20 World Cup’ after allowing match vs India

Late Monday, the Pakistan government had instructed its team to take the field for the marquee game in Colombo following days of hectic negotiations between cricket officials from Pakistan and Bangladesh, and the International Cricket Council (ICC).

By: Sports Desk
3 min readFeb 10, 2026 07:08 PM IST
Shahid Afridi Pakistan T20 World Cup IndiaShahid Afridi said that the government had protected the sanctity of the T20 World Cup. (File)
Make us preferred source on Google

After the Pakistan government gave a greenlight for the team’s participation in the T20 World Cup match against India on February 15th, former player Shahid Afridi said that the government had protected the sanctity of the T20 World Cup.

“The spirit of cricket has prevailed. By choosing the path of participation, the @GovtOfPakistan has protected the sanctity of the #T20WorldCup and ensured the game’s global stability. Cricket wins, which means it will continue to play its pivotal role of bridging the widest of divides,” Afridi posted on his X account.

Late Monday, the Pakistan government had instructed its team to take the field for the marquee game in Colombo following days of hectic negotiations between cricket officials from Pakistan and Bangladesh, and the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The talks, held in consultation with ICC chief Jay Shah, resulted in the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) urging the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to take the field against India, resulting in the Pakistan government changing its stance.

Shadid Afridi

“In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup,” the Pakistan government said in a statement.

Confirmed the end of the drama, the ICC said, “The dialogue between ICC and PCB took place as part of a broader engagement with both parties recognising the need for constructive dealings and being united, committed and purposeful in their aspirations to serve the best interests of the game with integrity, neutrality and cooperation.”

Also Read | T20 World Cup: Pakistan takes U-turn, to play India on February 15 as ICC plays hardball

The genesis of the crisis was Bangladesh’s refusal to play its T20 World Cup matches in India after the BCCI instructed Kolkata Knight Riders to release pacer Mustafizur Rahman for the upcoming IPL season.

Story continues below this ad

After Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland, the Pakistan government decided to boycott the match against India citing “double standards” by the ICC. Commenting on their stance to support Bangladesh, Naqvi said, “Bangladesh’s stance was valid so we had to back them.”

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
New Zealand vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
New Zealand vs UAE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Catch live action from the NZ vs UAE match in Chennai.
Pakistan vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup Match Live
Australia's power-packed batting unit must deliver in absence of Cummins and Hazlewood
Australia's power-packed batting can put to the sword the best of bowlers. (AP Photo)
T20 World Cup: Bas de Leede exorcises Delhi demons in all-round display as Netherlands cruise past Namibia by 7 wickets
Bas de Leede Netherlands vs Namibia T20 world Cup

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
Pakistan greenlights India clash in T20 World Cup 2026, ICC averts $174M Loss
Pakistan greenlights India clash in T20 World Cup 2026, ICC averts $174M Loss
Advertisement
Best of Express
‘Who is lying?’: Rahul Gandhi points to Naravane’s post on ‘missing’ memoir; ex-Army chief reacts
Rahul Gandhi
Budget Session 2026 LIVE: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla steps aside after Oppn's no-confidence motion
Lok Sabha Speaker om birla
Govinda recalls pointing his gun at mob who surrounded his house, claims cops didn't answer his calls: 'I asked them to leave'
Govinda opens up on the incident when a mob tried to surround his house.
Jana Nayagan: Madras HC allows producers to withdraw case; Vijay-starrer to go to CBFC's revising committee
Jana Nayagan Movie Release Date Live Updates
‘AI-proof jobs’: woman says local dry cleaners earn over Rs 2 lakh a month, triggers debate
AI proof jobs dry cleaners income
'Was still such a happy girl': Teigan, the wheelchair-using Puppy Bowl XXII viral rescue dog, who died before episode aired
Teigan Puppy Bowl XXII
New Zealand vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
New Zealand vs UAE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Catch live action from the NZ vs UAE match in Chennai.
Pakistan vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup Match Live
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: India-US deal is one-sided. It creates vulnerabilities
Trade framework gives India room to navigate but tilts ground in US favour
Why borrowings are now biting govts despite RBI rate cuts: Debt, liquidity twin issues
RBI, RBI governor
‘He was just lying in pain for two days’: Vinod Khanna’s wife Kavita details actor's multiple cancer diagnoses; what long-term tobacco use does to the body
Vinod Khanna's wife Kavita recalls how he struggled with health issues due to excessive smoking
The making of MX Master 4: How Logitech designed a premium wireless mouse with haptic vibrations
Logitech MX master (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Advertisement
Feb 10: Latest News