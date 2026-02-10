‘Spirit of cricket has prevailed’: Shahid Afridi says Pakistan govt ‘protected sanctity of T20 World Cup’ after allowing match vs India

Shahid Afridi said that the government had protected the sanctity of the T20 World Cup. (File)

After the Pakistan government gave a greenlight for the team’s participation in the T20 World Cup match against India on February 15th, former player Shahid Afridi said that the government had protected the sanctity of the T20 World Cup.

“The spirit of cricket has prevailed. By choosing the path of participation, the @GovtOfPakistan has protected the sanctity of the #T20WorldCup and ensured the game’s global stability. Cricket wins, which means it will continue to play its pivotal role of bridging the widest of divides,” Afridi posted on his X account.

Late Monday, the Pakistan government had instructed its team to take the field for the marquee game in Colombo following days of hectic negotiations between cricket officials from Pakistan and Bangladesh, and the International Cricket Council (ICC).