‘Spirit of cricket has prevailed’: Shahid Afridi says Pakistan govt ‘protected sanctity of T20 World Cup’ after allowing match vs India

After the Pakistan government gave a greenlight for the team’s participation in the T20 World Cup match against India on February 15th, former player Shahid Afridi said that the government had protected the sanctity of the T20 World Cup.
“The spirit of cricket has prevailed. By choosing the path of participation, the @GovtOfPakistan has protected the sanctity of the #T20WorldCup and ensured the game’s global stability. Cricket wins, which means it will continue to play its pivotal role of bridging the widest of divides,” Afridi posted on his X account.
Late Monday, the Pakistan government had instructed its team to take the field for the marquee game in Colombo following days of hectic negotiations between cricket officials from Pakistan and Bangladesh, and the International Cricket Council (ICC).
The talks, held in consultation with ICC chief Jay Shah, resulted in the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) urging the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to take the field against India, resulting in the Pakistan government changing its stance.
“In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup,” the Pakistan government said in a statement.
Confirmed the end of the drama, the ICC said, “The dialogue between ICC and PCB took place as part of a broader engagement with both parties recognising the need for constructive dealings and being united, committed and purposeful in their aspirations to serve the best interests of the game with integrity, neutrality and cooperation.”
The genesis of the crisis was Bangladesh’s refusal to play its T20 World Cup matches in India after the BCCI instructed Kolkata Knight Riders to release pacer Mustafizur Rahman for the upcoming IPL season.
After Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland, the Pakistan government decided to boycott the match against India citing “double standards” by the ICC. Commenting on their stance to support Bangladesh, Naqvi said, “Bangladesh’s stance was valid so we had to back them.”
