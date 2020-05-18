‘Do something for your failed nation’: Shahid Afridi faces flak from Raina, Dhawan

Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan condemned Shahid Afridi’s controversial comments on India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan condemned Shahid Afridi’s controversial comments on India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Indian cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan condemned Shahid Afridi’s controversial comments on India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The former Pakistan cricketer was earlier criticised for his statements by Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh.

Taking potshot at the former Pakistani cricketer, Raina ridiculed Afridi and said that he spoke on the issue just to remain relevant. The Indian batsman said mentioned that Afridi should work for the welfare of Pakistan and not bother about Kashmir.

“Gosh! What all a person must do to remain relevant! Even more so for a nation that is living on alms. So, better do something for your failed nation and leave #Kashmir alone. I am a proud Kashmiri and it is and will always remain an inalienable part of India. Jai Hind!” Raina tweeted.

Gosh! What all a person must do to remain relevant! Even more so for a nation that is living on alms. So, better do something for your failed nation and leave #Kashmir alone. I am a proud Kashmiri and it is and will always remain an inalienable part of India. Jai Hind!🇮🇳❤️💪 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 17, 2020

Meanwhile, India opener Dhawan expressed shock over Afridi raising the issue of Kashmir when the world is worried about the spread of the coronavirus.

Is waqt jab saari duniya corona se lad rahi hai us waqt bhi tumko kashmir ki padi hai.

Kashmir humara tha humare hai aur humara hi rahega. Chaiyeh 22 crore le ao, humara ek, sava lakh ke barabar hai . Baaki ginti apne aap kar lena @SAfridiOfficial — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 17, 2020

In a video that appeared on social media, Afridi can be seen criticising the Indian Prime Minister for the situation in Kashmir.

The former Pakistan all-rounder also took to Twitter to comment on the situation in Kashmir.

“It does not take a religious belief to feel the agony of Kashmiris…just a right heart at the right place. Save Kashmir,” Afridi wrote.

