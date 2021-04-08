Surprising to see CSA players leaving for IPL amid Pakistan series: Shahid Afridi

After Pakistan’s ODI series win in South Africa, former all-rounder Shahid Afridi took to social media to criticise Cricket South Africa (CSA) for releasing several players for the IPL 2021 in the middle of the three-match ODI series.

South Africa, playing without several star players like Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, suffered a 28-run loss in the final ODI on Wednesday.

The 44-year-old took to Twitter questioning CSA’s decision.

“Surprising to see @OfficialCSA allowing players to travel for IPL in the middle of a series. It is sad to see T20 leagues influencing international cricket. Some rethinking needs to be done!!” Afridi tweeted.

Afridi also congratulated his countrymen, especially Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam who were crucial to the team’s success in the Rainbow Nation.

“Congratulations to Pakistan on a fine series win. Great to see Fakhar follow his brilliant innings in Jo’Burg with another 100. Babar was once again all class, excellent bowling effort by all. A job well done,” wrote Afridi on Twitter.

Pakistan won the first ODI by three wickets riding on skipper Babar Azam’s century. But in the second encounter, the visitors came short by 17 runs, despite Fakhar Zaman’s record knock of 193 runs. Then, Pakistan clinched the series 2-1 with a comfortable 28-run win in Centurion with the help of another Fakhar ton.

The two teams are set to play four T20Is, starting from April 16.

As for the South African players who recently flew to India, they will need to complete a seven-day quarantine period and have successive COVID-19 negative reports before being eligible to join their IPL 2021 teammates in the bio-bubble.