Shahid Afridi hails Virat Kohli, urges him to keep entertaining fans all around the world

Virat Kohli led the Team India to an impressive win over South Africa at second T20I at Mohali on Wednesday with a fabulous 52-ball 72 knock. Kohli has become the only batsman presently to boast an average of 50+ across formats. While many batsmen do have average better than him in one given format, none of them averages 50+ in all formats at the same time.

The Indian skipper, after his heroics, got an unlikely praiser as former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi heaped praises on Kohli on Twitter.

“Congratulations @imVkohli You are a great player indeed, wish you continued success, keep entertaining cricket fans all around the world,” he wrote.

After disciplined Indian bowling restricted the touring side to a below-par 149-5, Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan (40) helped the hosts chase down the target with an over to spare in the north Indian city of Mohali. With Kohli’s 52-ball 72, team India chased down 149 in 19th over.

Kohli surpassed Rohit Sharma in leading run-scorers list. Before this match, Rohit Sharma held the top spot in the all-time list of leading run-scorers in T20Is, as the India opener had 2422 runs from 96 matches at an average of 32.72 while Kohli was second with 2369 runs from 70 matches at a staggering average of 49.35.

Now replacing Rohit, Kohli is on the top with 2441 runs from 71 matches and also took his average over 50 in the shortest format. Rohit took his tally to 2434 runs from 97 games at 32.45 including four centuries. Kohli is the only batsman in the world who averages of 50 in all three formats at the moment.