I saw him being treated harshly by seniors: Shoaib Akhtar backs Shahid Afridi

After Shahid Afridi spoke on senior players treating him harshly during his playing days, his ex-teammate Shoaib Akhtar came forward to back the former Pakistan all-rounder and said that he saw it happening with his own eyes.

Advertising

Afridi has been in news since his autobiography ‘Game Changer’ hit the market. In the book, the former captain has expressed that he was a victim of harsh treatment by seniors in the Pakistan cricket team.

He even claimed that former coach Javed Miandad did not let him bat at the nets once before a Test match against arch-rival India in Chennai in 1999.

Gautam Gambhir hits back at Shahid Afridi: ‘Mentally he’s 16 years old’

Advertising

Speaking on a TV programme ‘Game On Hai’, Akhtar backed Afridi’s statement saying he had himself seen the senior players treating Afridi harshly. “I think Shahid Afridi has written less in his book about the harsh treatment he received from senior players during his playing days. I witnessed some of it with my own eyes and totally agree with him,” Akhtar said.

He, however, added that ten of the senior players had later apologised to them. “Later down the years, 10 of these senior players asked us for forgiveness, before leaving for Umrah, for the way they treated us,” he said.

Akhtar revealed that he was also at the receiver’s end of physical threat. “Once during a tour of Australia, four players approached with the intention of hitting me with a bat,” said the 43-year-old former speedster.

The ‘Game Changer’ is in troubled waters after a petition was filed in Sindh High Court (SHC) stop further publication of his book for using inappropriate language against former cricketers. Afridi also revealed in his book his real age.