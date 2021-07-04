Shahid Afridi names only one India cricketer in his list of ‘fascinating’ players

Shahid Afridi, the former Pakistan captain, made quite a name for himself with his entertaining brand of cricket spanning more than two decades. Right from the start, the veteran all-rounder displayed his match-winning abilities time and time again for his team, wearing his heart on his sleeves.

The 44-year-old, who is Pakistan’s most-capped ODI player, is also his country’s fourth-leading run-scorer with 8027 runs. Although his average of 23.81 has been a topic of discussion, his strike-rate of 116 is Pakistan’s best.

In a recent interaction with Khelo Aazadi Se show on BSports Pakistan YouTube channel, Afridi was asked about the cricketers he cherished watching play. He lavished praise on Inzamam-Ul-Haq and Saeed Anwar along with a few other names.

“If we talk about my initial years, Inzamam Ul Haq and Saeed Anwar used to fascinate me. To follow their game, the heard wanted to sit in front of the TV and watch them. I fulfilled my dream when I started playing with them. If you talk about players from other countries, there was Brian Lara and Glenn McGrath,” said Afridi.

Talking about the current crop of cricketers, Afridi pinpointed players like Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman. He also named AB De Villiers before revealing his sole Indian pick.

“When it comes to the current generation, I would say AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Babar Azam… he is outstanding. Fakhar Zaman when in form. He is one player who if gives a start, Pakistan have won matches one-sided. But for that, his consistency is important,” he added.