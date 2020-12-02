Shahid Afridi exits Lanka Premier League

Shahid Afridi has left the Lanka Premier League. (Source: Galle Gladiators)

Shahid Afridi has left the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020 on Wednesday. Afridi, who was leading the Galle Gladiators, boarded the flight back to Pakistan after realeasing an official statement on Twitter.

However, he assured that he will be back with his team, who are placed at the last spot in the points table with 3 losses in 3 games.

For the Gladiators, this will be a body blow as they are yet to open their account in LPL 2020.

“Unfortunately I have a personal emergency to attend back home. I will return to join back my team at LPL immediately after the situation is handled. All the best,” Shahid Afridi tweeted.

Unfortunately I have a personal emergency to attend to back home. I will return to join back my team at LPL immediately after the situation is handled. All the best. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) December 2, 2020

Afridi was named the captain of Galle Gladiators after Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga and Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed made themselves unavailable due to lack of preparation and national commitments respectively.

In the absence of Afridi, vice-captain Bhanuka Rajapaksa could lead the Gladiators in the first few matches.

