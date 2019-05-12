My daughters have permission to play indoor games only, says Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi revealed that he will not allow his daughters to participate in any outdoor sports citing social and religious views behind this motive. The former Pakistan skipper has four daughters, Ansha, Ajwa, Asmara and Aqsa.

A report in The Express Tribune stated that Afridi in his autobiography ‘Game Changer’ said, “The feminists can say whatever they want about my decision.”

He also highlighted the fact that his daughters are great at sports but the cricketer will only allow them to play indoor games. “Ajwa and Asmara are the youngest and love to play dress-up. They have my permission to play any sport, as long as they’re indoors. Cricket? No, not for my girls. They have permission to play all the indoor games they want, but my daughters are not going to be competing in public sporting activities,” he added.

Afridi’s recently-launched autobiography has already garnered criticism for his views on Kashmir, age revelation, criticism of other Pakistani cricket players and his claim to be aware of the Pakistani cricketers being involved in 2010 spot-fixing scandal.

He also slammed former India batsman Gautam Gambhir in autobiography and said that the Indian opener lacked personality and has an attitude problem. “In an attack on Gambhir, Afridi wrote in his book, “Some rivalries were personal, some professional. First the curious case of Gambhir. Oh poor Gautam. He and his attitude problem. He who has no personality. He who is barely a character in the great scheme of cricket. He who has no great records just a lot of attitude.”

However, Gambhir responded back to Afridi’s jibe and offered to take Afridi to a psychiatrist. “You are a hilarious man!!! Anyway, we are still granting visas to Pakistanis for medical tourism. I will personally take you to a psychiatrist,” the cricketer tweeted.

@SAfridiOfficial you are a hilarious man!!! Anyway, we are still granting visas to Pakistanis for medical tourism. I will personally take you to a psychiatrist. — Chowkidar Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) 4 May 2019

He also said that the senior cricketers treated him harshly during his playing days and also claimed that former coach Javed Miandad did not let him bat at the nets once before a Test match against arch-rival India in Chennai in 1999.