Shahid Afridi had been against me since the beginning: Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistan leg spinner Danish Kaneria accused Shahid Afridi of mistreatment towards him in the Pakistan cricket team, alleging that he suffered throughout his career.

After Shoaib Akhtar went on air last year on a talk show in Pakistan claiming that the Pakistan team was unfair to Danish Kaneria because he was Hindu, the tainted leg spinner alleged that it was the then-Pakistan skipper who was against him “from the beginning,” accusing him of being the reason he did not play enough white-ball cricket.

“Shahid Afridi had been against me since the beginning. He kept me out of the one-day side. When we used to play together for the same department, he used to keep me on the bench and didn’t let me play the one-day tournament. I only played 16 ODIs in my 10-year career as I used to get only two or three matches every year,” Kaneria told Sports Tak in an interview on Friday.

Regretting the spot-fixing scandal in 2009 and pushing former Essex teammate Mervyn Westfield to concede 12 runs in an over during a one-day game against Durham, the 39-year old said, “I regret it a lot. The regret is that had I informed the authorities that time then today this would not be happening.”

“I made a mistake and I pleaded guilty. I have paid for the mistake. My international career got ruined but now, at least for humanity’s sake, I ask to lift up the restrictions on me so that I could take the art of leg-spin forward. I regret it but now I want to do something that people could remember always,” Kaneria added.

Kaneria, who is Pakistan’s highest wicket-taker as a spinner, pleaded for help from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to let him pass on his legacy to young cricketers. It would also serve as a source of livelihood for Kaneria, who is dependent on his Youtube channel and elder brother to support his family.

“I do not have a job. I used to go on news shows earlier, but the big Pakistan news channels have not paid my dues. I can only request them to pay. Now the channels have gone against me. So, now I have started my new YouTube channel. I do not have a team as of now. My elder brother has been taking care of family and finances,” he revealed.

The Karachi-born cricketer also pointed out that PCB has been unfair to him as compared to other tainted players like Mohammad Amir, Salman Butt, and others. He has 261 wickets to his name from 61 games in his decade-long Test career.

