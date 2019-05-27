Shahid Afridi says Gautam Gambhir ‘foolish’ for saying India should forfeit Pakistan clash

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi lashed out at cricketer-turned-MP Gautam Gambhir for suggesting that India should forfeit its match against Pakistan in the upcoming World Cup. Addressing a press conference on Saturday, the 44-year-old called Gambhir ‘foolish’ and also said that the citizens of India voted for a candidate who lacks wisdom.

On being asked about Gambhir’s suggestion, Afridi said, “Do you think it is sensible what Gautam Gambhir has said? Does this look like something which a sensible person would say? Do educated people talk like this?”

He also questioned what kind of people elected Gambhir an MP. Gambhir was elected from the East Delhi seat.

Shahid Afridi responds to Gautam Gambhir’s suggestion that India should forfeit any World Cup matches versus Pakistan “Does this look like something which a sensible person would say? Do educated people talk like this?” #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/wYgtoOMI5k — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) 24 May 2019

In the wake of the Pulwama terror attack in February this year, several cricketers – including Gambhir – urged the government to cut all cricketing ties with Pakistan, including the game against Pakistan in the World Cup. India is presently scheduled to play Pakistan on June 16 at the Old Trafford in Manchester, and there’s no indication that the Indian team will not play the match.

In his recently released autobiography ‘Game Changer’, Afridi had taken a dig on the former India opener and accused him of having an ‘attitude problem’.

“Some rivalries were personal, some professional. First the curious case of Gambhir. Oh poor Gautam. He and his attitude problem. He who has no personality. He who is barely a character in the great scheme of cricket. He who has no great records just a lot of attitude,” Afridi wrote in his book.

However, Gambhir responded saying that he would personally take Afridi to a psychiatrist.

@SAfridiOfficial you are a hilarious man!!! Anyway, we are still granting visas to Pakistanis for medical tourism. I will personally take you to a psychiatrist. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) 4 May 2019

Afridi on dropped Pakistani seamer Junaid Khan

On being asked about Junaid Khan’s reaction to being dropped from the 15-member Pakistan squad, Afridi said that the seamer’s method of protest was wrong, but he would have done the same.

“In my opinion, what Junaid did was not right, there was no need to do that you can protest while remaining silent as well,” Afridi said.

“But probably I would have done the same if I was at his place. He has a lot of cricket left in him. Obviously, he was disappointed since this would have been his first World Cup and I think management should have handled it in a better way,” he said.

Shahid Afridi “what Junaid Khan did regarding being dropped for the World Cup was wrong, but I would have done what he did” ?? #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/xsdKthYe22 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) 25 May 2019

Hours after being dropped from the Pakistan World Cup squad, fast bowler Junaid Khan took a dig at the country’s cricket board by tweeting a picture of himself with his lips covered with tape and wrote that ‘truth is bitter.’ However, the 29-year-old cricketer later deleted his tweet.

The Pakistan Cricket Board selected 33-year-old Wahab Riaz ahead of Khan for the World Cup squad.