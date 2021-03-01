Shahid Afridi makes new claim about his age in birthday tweet

Shahid Afridi, in thanking fans for birthday wishes on March 1 (Monday), has brought up that most controversial part of his career — his age. He turned 44, according to the tweet on his birthday, but this age is in in contradiction to previous claims.

“Thank you very much for all the lovely birthday wishes – 44 today! My family and my fans are my biggest assets,” Afridi said on Monday.

According to official International Cricket Council (ICC) records, Afridi’s age is 41. In 2019, Afridi revealed in his autobiography that he had been born in 1975 and not 1980 as per the official records, which would make him 46 now. However, Afridi had created more confusion by stating in his book that he had been 19 in 1996.

“Also, for the record, I was just nineteen (when he hit the whirlwind 37-ball century, the third fastest ODI century), and not sixteen like they claim. I was born in 1975. So, yes, the authorities stated my age incorrectly,” Afridi was quoted as writing in his book.

Pakistan journalist Danyal Rasool was one of those who commented on the age issue.

“Happy birthday to Shahid Afridi. We have his age @ESPNcricinfo as 41, his autobiography says 46, and now we have 44!” he wrote.