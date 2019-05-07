Toggle Menu
Shahid Afridi is a selfish player who ruined careers for his own good: Imran Farhat

Shahid Afridi's autobiography "Game Changer' is in troubled waters after a petition was filed in Sindh High Court (SHC) stop further publication of his book for using inappropriate language against former cricketers.

Shahid Afridi recently revealed his real age in autobiography “Game Changer” (Source: Reuters File)

Out-of-favour Pakistan opener Imran Farhat has criticised Shahid Afridi for ruining careers of other players for his own good. In his autobiography titled “Game Changer”, Afridi had revealed that he was not 16 years old when he made his senior national debut as he was born in 1975 and not 1980.

His disclosure drew the ire of Farhat who said that he was ashamed to know that Afridi had lied for 20 years about his age and is tarnishing the reputation of legendary Pakistan cricketers

Afridi’s autobiography has been embroiled in controversy from day one. From calling Gautam Gambhir ‘saryal’ over his on-field feud in an ODI match in 2007 to criticising Waqar Younis and Javed Miandad, his views have sparked a lot of heated responses.

In a series of tweets, Farhat took on Afridi and urged other Pakistan cricketers to come out and speak the truth about Shahid Afridi.

“I am utterly ashamed from what I have heard and read so far regarding this new book of Mr Afridi, someone who has lied about his age for 20 odd years now decides to come clean and name and blame some of our living legends” he tweeted.

 

The “Game Changer” is in troubled waters after a petition was filed in Sindh High Court (SHC) stop further publication of his book for using inappropriate language against former cricketers.

Farhat has represented Pakistan in 40 Tests and 50 ODIs. The left-handed batsman has four international centuries and 27 half-centuries to his name.

