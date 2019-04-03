Shahid Afridi’s autobiography ‘Game Changer’ set to hit stands on April 30

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has promised his fans a no-holds barred account of his life in his upcoming biography “Game Changer”, which will hit the stands on April 30.

Although he has had numerous interactions with the media, Afridi by his own admission has poured his heart on issues in this upcoming book, which he has never done before.

The biography written by well-known TV anchor and broadcaster, Wajahat S Khan tracks the career of Afridi and narrates all the scandals and controversies in the all-rounder’s career.

Afridi, 39, remains one of the most popular personalities of Pakistan and world cricket and retired from all cricket in April, 2016 after a 20-year international career in which he appeared in 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20 internationals.

Afridi, who led Pakistan in all three formats, is still active in the T20 leagues played around the world and recently appeared in the Pakistan Super League.

Discovered as a 16-year old cricket talent in 1996, Afridi’s career has not been without its share of controversies, intrigues, scandals and top cricketing performances easily making him one of the most popular all-rounder’s with his penchant for hitting sixes and taking wickets with his fastish leg-spin and googlies.