Shahid Afridi announced as icon player for Euro T20 Slam

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has joined the Euro T20 Slam as icon player while South African T-20 team’s vice-captain JP Duminy and his country mate Imran Tahir will be among the six marquee players.

The three-week long tournament will be held in Ireland, Scotland, and Netherlands from August 30 to September 22.

Afridi will be among six icon players along with Shane Watson from Australia, Brendon McCullum from New Zealand and Rashid Khan from Afghanistan. Duminy and Tahir will join the likes of Chris Lynn from Australia, Babar Azam from Pakistan and Luke Ronchi from New Zealand as marquee players.

The remaining two icon players and one marquee player’s names will be announced soon.

The six franchises – Amsterdam Kings & Rotterdam Rhinos from Netherlands, Glasgow Giants & Edinburgh Rocks from Scotland and Dublin Chiefs & Belfast Titans from Ireland, will try to pick these icon and marquee players in the draft.

Afridi said, “I have enjoyed my early days in cricket playing in Leicestershire, Derbyshire, and Kent. I am expecting similar kind of surfaces and weather in Ireland, Scotland, and Netherlands. It is the part of the world where we won our only World T20 title. I am really excited to go out there and entertain the fans.”