Watch: Shahid Afridi back to his devastating best with 40-ball 81* in GT20

Shahid Afridi rolled back the years Sunday as he scored an unbeaten 81 in GT20 Canada cricket match, leading his side Brampton Wolves to a 27-run win against Edmonton Royals.

Advertising

The 39-year old defied age as he slammed 81* off 40 balls, including 10 fours and five sixes. His knock helped the Wolves post 207 runs on the board after the Pakistan cricketer won the toss and opted to bat first.

With the side reduced to 97/3 in the 11th over, Afridi came in to bat after Lendl Simmons’ dismissal and went after the bowlers from the very first ball.

Afridi also dismissed Mohammad Hafeez off the first ball of his spell. He conceded 14 runs in four overs and was awarded the ‘Man of the Match’ for his heroics.

Sher abi zinda hai?????? https://t.co/9OfveimgSa — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 29, 2019

Chasing 208, the Royals were reduced to 46/2 in the fifth over, thanks to Wahab Riaz dismissing the openers. The side kept losing wickets at regular intervals and at one stage they found themselves at 94/5.

Advertising

Mohammad Hafeez (5), Faf du Plessis (21), Ben Cutting (2) all failed to make an impression. Jimmy Neesham and Shadab Khan put up 33 and 27 respectively, but it wasn’t enough.

Edmonton Royals will next face Montreal Tigers on July 31 while the Brampton Wolves will take on the Winnipeg Hawks on August 1.

Brief Scores: Brampton Wolves 207/5 (Shahid Afridi 81*, Lendl Simmons 59, Shadab Khan 3/34) defeat Edmonton Royals 180/9 (Jimmy Neesham 33, Richie Berrington 28, Zahoor Khan 3-21) by 27 runs.