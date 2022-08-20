scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 20, 2022

Shaheen Shah Afridi ruled out of Asia Cup with injury

Shaheen might return to the field in October with the New Zealand T20I tri-series, followed by the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022.

Shaheen Shah Afridi will not take part in the Asia Cup. (File)

Pakistan’s Asia Cup hopes suffered a big blow when pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was ruled out of the tournament after being advised rest for 4-6 weeks on the basis of the latest scans and reports. The left-arm speedster will also not take part in the home series against England but might return to the field in October with the New Zealand T20I tri-series, followed by the T20 World Cup in Australia.

While playing the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, Shaheen had a right knee ligament injury while fielding.

PCB Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro said, “I have spoken with Shaheen and he is understandably upset with the news, but he is brave young man who has vowed to come back strongly to serve his country and team. Although he has made progress during his rehabilitation in Rotterdam, it is now clear he will require more time and is likely to return to competitive cricket in October.

“PCB’s Sports & Exercise Medicine Department will be working closely with the player over the coming weeks to ensure his safe return to competitive cricket,” he added.

Shaheen will remain with the Pakistan squad as he completes his rehabilitation. PCB will announce a replacement for Shaheen for the Asia Cup soon.

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 04:34:13 pm
