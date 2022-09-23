scorecardresearch
Shaheen Shah Afridi takes cheeky dig at critics of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan as PAK defeat ENG by 10 wickets

Babar's 110 not out and Rizwan's 88 not out will, for the time being, silence their naysayers who were very vocal about their form during and after the Asia Cup.

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam, left, and batting partner Mohammad Rizwan leave the field after their win in the second T20 cricket match against England, in Karachi, Pakistan, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan took part in a record-breaking double-century opening stand as Pakistan defeated England by 10 wickets on Thursday. This was also the second time when Pakistan had managed to chase down a target in T20I without losing a single wicket with the first one coming against India in the 2021 World Cup.

Babar’s 110 not out and Rizwan’s 88 not out will, for the time being, silence their naysayers who were very vocal about their form during and after the Asia Cup. This innings will come as a relief to not only the countless Pakistan fans but also their teammates.

One of their teammate, Shaheen Shah Afridi took a veiled jab at the critics of Babar and Rizwan by posting a rather cheeky tweet where he said, “I think it is time to get rid of Kaptaan @babarazam258 and @iMRizwanPak. Itne selfish players. Agar sahi se khelte to match 15 overs me finish hojana chahye tha. Ye akhri over tak le gaye. Let’s make this a movement. Nahi? Absolutely proud of this amazing Pakistani team. (I think it is time to get rid of captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Such selfish players. If they had played in the correct manner, this run chase would have been over in the 15th over. But they took it to the last over. Let’s make this a movement, no? Absolutely proud of tis amazing Pakistani team).

In the match, Babar and Rizwan charged against England with aggressive batting as the visitors couldn’t hold onto their chances to break the stand.

Rizwan profited from the two let-offs before he had completed his half century, but Babar belted 11 boundaries and five sixes against both pace and spin.

Babar and Rizwan held the previous record of Pakistan’s 197-run opening wicket stand, which they made against South Africa at Centurion in 2021.

England won the opening game by six wickets.

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 12:33:55 am
