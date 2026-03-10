Shaheen Shah Afridi on Babar Azam’s absence in BAN ODI series: ‘No one is dropped for this series, just want to give opportunities to our youngsters’

Reacting to questions on Babar Azam’s absence from the Pakistan ODI squad vs Bangladesh, captain Shaheen Shah Afridi reiterated that no one was dropped from team but it was more of giving opportunities to young players. “Look, no one is dropped for this series. We just want to give opportunities to our youngsters,” Afridi said in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday. The first ODI will take place on Wednesday in Dhaka.

Last week, Babar was dropped from the Pakistan ODI squad, set to play 3 50-over matches in Bangladesh, after an underwhelming T20 World Cup. Babar had scored a century in the last series Pakistan cricket team played in the One Day International format—a 102 against Sri Lanka in November—but faced the axe when the 15-member squad was named. Six uncapped players have been called up, including Abdul Samad, Maaz Sadaqat, Saad Masood ⁠and ‌Shamyl Hussain who played against the England Lions ‌in Abu Dhabi before the series was called off due ‌to the conflict in the Middle East.