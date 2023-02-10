scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Shaheen Shah Afridi all set to make his comeback for the Lahore Qalandars in the PSL after a knee injury

The left-arm-pacer has been out of action after picking up a recurring knee injury during the T20 World Cup final against England at Melbourne Cricket Ground in November last year.

Shaheen Shah Afridi in warm-ups for Lahore Qalandars ahead of the upcoming PSL. (Twitter)
Pakistan star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is expected to make his comeback from the knee injury for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) starting on Monday where his side Lahore Qalandars will take on Multan Sultans.

Afridi who is also the captain of Lahore Qalandar posted a photo on his Twitter handle practising with his teammates. “Excited to be back on the field! Warming up with my @lahoreqalandars family!” he wrote.

The left-arm-pacer has been out of action after picking up a recurring knee injury during the T20 World Cup final against England at Melbourne Cricket Ground in November last year.

The 22-year-old had left the field during the final having landed awkwardly while taking Harry Brook’s catch. Shaheen returned to bowl the 16th over of the innings but the unbearable pain forced him to leave the field after the first delivery.

“There were times when I wanted to give up…I was working on only one muscle and it was not improving,” he told PCB Digital earlier in the month.”

“Often during the rehabilitation sessions, I used to say to myself this is enough, I cannot do this anymore. But then I used to watch my bowling on YouTube and see how well I had done and that motivated me and I told myself to push a little more…It is frustrating for a fast bowler to miss cricket because of an injury,” he added.

Before the T20 World Cup in October-November last year, Afridi had undergone rehabilitation in London for a knee injury he had sustained while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle in July.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 15:15 IST
