Monday, Nov 21, 2022

While You Were Asleep: Shaheen likely to miss England Test series, Warner’s leadership ban may end, Starc still unhappy after being benched

Shaheen Shah Afridi 'feeling better' after undergoing appendectomy. David Warner has moved a step further to being allowed a leadership role with Australia. Starc was frustrated after being omitted from Australia's last match in T20 World Cup.

Shaheen, Starc, WarnerPakistan's Shaheen Afridi grimaces after bowling a delivery; Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates after dismissing England's Dawid Malan; David Warner bats during the ODI against England. (AP)

Shaheen set to miss Test series against England

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of the three-match Test series against England following appendicitis surgery on Sunday.

Afridi is also currently undergoing rehab for his knee injury. At the MCG in the T20 World Cup final against England, Afridi had to hobble off the field after experiencing some discomfort in his knee.

The doctors have advised Shaheen complete rest for the next two weeks before starting any light or medium-range exercises.

“The doctors have advised him complete rest for the two weeks before restarting light to medium exercises. The PCB’s doctors and local specialists operating on the bowler stayed in constant touch with the speedster. The timely decision on his surgery has saved Shaheen from any further discomfort,” his brother Riaz Afridi told ‘The News’.

After two weeks of required rest, Shaheen will undergo two weeks of the rehabilitation process expected to run till late December, meaning he cannot take part in the three-match Test series against England starting from December 1.

Starc still unhappy about being benched vs Afghanistan

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc said that he is still frustrated after he was omitted from what became Australia’s final match of the T20 World Cup against Afghanistan and had spoken to national selection chairman George Bailey.

“George and I have spoken and that’s where it will stay,” he said.

“I spoke to George at length, it was a good conversation. Many different things were floated there.

“I still have ambitions to play T20 cricket for Australia, but it is a long time to the next one and a lot of water to go under the bridge.

“So we will face that when we get to that.”

During the recent T20 World Cup Starc was relieved of his first-over duties following Australia’s big loss to New Zealand in the opening match of the tournament, and eventually lost his place in the XI for the final match against Afghanistan.

Warner inches closer to leadership

David Warner has moved a step further to being allowed a leadership role with Australia.

He can attempt to have his lifetime ban lifted after changes were approved to Cricket Australia’s code of conduct.

Warner was banned for his role in the sandpaper scandal.

In a statement, Cricket Australia said players or officials subject to lifetime bans would now be able to have those sanctions reviewed if they demonstrate remorse and evidence of good behavior.

Warner was banned from ever holding a leadership position for his role in the 2018 ball tampering scandal in South Africa.

In an amendment, the code of conduct now “acknowledges that players and player support personnel are capable of genuine reform or rehabilitation and is intended to provide the player or player support personnel with an opportunity to resume their previously held positions or responsibilities in specific circumstances.”

The change might allow Warner to lead Australia if, as expected, current T20 captain Aaron Finch steps down in the near future.

