Saturday, August 20, 2022

Shaheen Afridi’s injury is a big relief for Indian batsmen: Waqar Younis

"Shaheen’s injury Big relief for the Indian top order batsmen. Sad we won’t be seeing him in #AsiaCup2022 Get fit soon Champ @iShaheenAfridi," Younis tweeted.

Shaheen Afridi was ruled out of the Asia Cup after being advised rest for 4-6 weeks on the basis of the latest scans and reports.

Former Pakistan pace spearhead Waqar Younis said on Saturday that Shaheen Shah Afridi’s injury is a big relief for India’s top-order batters.

With India set to meet Pakistan on August 28 in the Asia Cup, Younis’ tweet will no doubt add more fuel to an already electric clash.

“Shaheen’s injury Big relief for the Indian top order batsmen. Sad we won’t be seeing him in #AsiaCup2022 Get fit soon Champ @iShaheenAfridi,” Younis tweeted.

On Saturday, Pakistan’s Asia Cup hopes suffered a big blow when Afridi was ruled out of the tournament after being advised rest for 4-6 weeks on the basis of the latest scans and reports. The left-arm pacer had a right knee ligament injury while fielding against Sri Lanka in the first Test at Galle.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said that while Shaheen has been ruled out of the Asia Cup and the seven-match T20 home series against England, he is expected to return to competitive cricket in October with the New Zealand tri-series, which will be followed by the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

The Men in Blue will face their archrivals at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, the same venue where Pakistan had dismantled a Virat Kohli-led India by 10 wickets in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Afridi was the destructor-in-chief back then when he singlehandedly took the wickets of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 10:29:30 pm
