Shaheen Afridi tells Mohammad Haris “Shukr hai Ihsanullah bach gaya, let’s see what happens in our game!”

A few days back the ultra-confident hitter Mohammad Haris would trigger a viral flood on the social media with his comment on the upcoming pacer Ihsanullah, who has been firing 150kmph thunderbolts in the PSL.

“Jis tarah ki meri ball lag rahi thi, to shukar hai Ihsanullah bach gaya. Vo to uski khushkismati hai,” (The way I was striking the ball, he should consider himself very lucky that he escaped!) Haris would say at the end of a game with a smile. Ihsanullah had picked three wickets to help Multan Sultans beat Haris’s Peshawar Zalmi, but Haris (40 from 23 balls) could only face two balls from the pacer.

Mohammad Haris 😲 'The way ball was coming onto my bat, Ihsanullah is lucky to escape. I have kept wickets to him, since we play together in KPK team. I had planned for him, but unfortunately I was only able to face two deliveries from him'#PZvMS pic.twitter.com/NtXYpi3hBJ — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) February 17, 2023

On Saturday evening, Haris would run into Lahore Qalandars’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of their game on Sunday.

The two had a chat on the outfield and later, when asked what was discussed, Haris would reveal: “He was just saying ‘Shukr hai Ihsanullah Bach gaya, let’s see what happens tomorrow between us!” Haris told Paktv.Tv.

Haris also shared his plan to target Shaheen and other big names like Haris Rauf and Rashid Khan. “You target all the big names. When you do well against big names, your name gets discussed. The plan is to keep it simple. When you do well against big names, you get known.”

The day he talked about Ihsanullah, he had also given the reasons why he was so confident.

“I have kept to his bowling while playing for KPK during the One-Day matches, so I know when and what he is likely to bowl. I had in fact came quite prepared to face him, but unfortunately could only face two of his deliveries.

Haris’s Peshawar Zalmi will take on Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars at 7.30 pm tonight (Sunday) at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore.

In the past, Haris was asked who his favourite batsman was. “Jos Buttler.” The interviewer followed up: ‘Do you want to be like him?” He replied with a stern face: “I want to be myself. I don’t want to be like someone, because I consider myself as the best.” He often tweets with the hashtag #BeTheBest.“I value fearlessness and consider it to be a central trait of my personality. This is what my parents have taught me,” he would explain.