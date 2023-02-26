scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Advertisement

Shaheen Afridi tells Mohammad Haris “Shukr hai Ihsanullah bach gaya, let’s see what happens in our game!”

The big-hitter Mohammad Haris says he will target Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Rashid Khan as “when you score against big names, you get known.”

Mohammed Haris' (left) Peshawar Zalmi will take on Shaheen Shah Afridi and Rashid Khan's Lahore Qalandars on Sunday. (PSL)

A few days back the ultra-confident hitter Mohammad Haris would trigger a viral flood on the social media with his comment on the upcoming pacer Ihsanullah, who has been firing 150kmph thunderbolts in the PSL. 

Jis tarah ki meri ball lag rahi thi, to shukar hai Ihsanullah bach gaya. Vo to uski khushkismati hai,” (The way I was striking the ball, he should consider himself very lucky that he escaped!) Haris would say at the end of a game with a smile. Ihsanullah had picked three wickets to help Multan Sultans beat Haris’s Peshawar Zalmi, but Haris (40 from 23 balls) could only face two balls from the pacer.

On Saturday evening, Haris would run into  Lahore Qalandars’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of their game on Sunday. 

The two had a chat on the outfield and later, when asked what was discussed, Haris would reveal: “He was just saying ‘Shukr hai Ihsanullah Bach gaya, let’s see what happens tomorrow between us!” Haris told Paktv.Tv.

Haris also shared his plan to target Shaheen and other big names like Haris Rauf and Rashid Khan. “You target all the big names. When you do well against big names, your name gets discussed. The plan is to keep it simple. When you do well against big names, you get known.”

The day he talked about Ihsanullah, he had also given the reasons why he was so confident. 

“I have kept to his bowling while playing for KPK during the One-Day matches, so I know when and what he is likely to bowl. I had in fact came quite prepared to face him, but unfortunately could only face two of his deliveries. 

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Haris’s Peshawar Zalmi will take on Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars at 7.30 pm tonight (Sunday) at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore. 

Also Read
Harbhajan Singh, bhajji, Harbhajan Singh retirement, Harbhajan Singh india, india Harbhajan Singh sports news, indian express
Team India can have two coaches... bring in someone who understands the d...
'Main coach thodi hu': Watch Babar Azam does a Rohit Sharma in the press ...
england cricket, mental health issues, Sarah Taylor, sarah taylor mental health issues, sarah taylor england
Former England cricketer Sarah Taylor announces partner’s pregnancy, says...
Azam Kham, Moin Khan, PSL
PSL: Azam Khan tonks 42-ball 97 to leave father Moin Khan and his team Qu...
Advertisement

In the past, Haris was asked who his favourite batsman was. “Jos Buttler.” The interviewer followed up: ‘Do you want to be like him?” He replied with a stern face: “I want to be myself. I don’t want to be like someone, because I consider myself as the best.” He often tweets with the hashtag #BeTheBest.“I value fearlessness and consider it to be a central trait of my personality. This is what my parents have taught me,” he would explain.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-02-2023 at 14:11 IST
Next Story

MWC Diary: A week in Barcelona covering the world’s biggest phone show

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 26: Latest News
close