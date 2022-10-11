scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Shaheen Afridi all set to make his comeback for the upcoming T20 World Cup

Pakistan superstar says he missed playing cricket and after a tough rehabilitation, feels he hasn't felt fitter before.

The PCB said Shaheen is expected to regain complete fitness before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia from October 16 to November 13 though his return to competitive cricket will be decided by the Medical Advisory Panel. (File)

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will join the national squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022 in Brisbane as per schedule on Saturday, 15 October, after undergoing his rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the PCB Medical Advisory Committee*.

Shaheen is now available for selection for the 17 and 19 October warm-up matches against England and Afghanistan, respectively during which his match fitness will be assessed by the team management.

Shaheen Shah Afridi said he was super excited at the prospect of rejoining the national side for the upcoming T20 world cup.

“It has been a difficult period for me to be away from the game and the team I love the most, and not be part of some gruelling and exciting matches,” he added

Shaheen said he has been bowling six to eight overs with full run-up without any trouble for the past 10-days. Despite having an enjoyable time with the bat and ball in nets, The left-arm seamer said “ nothing can replace the feel of a match environment and I can’t wait to be in that setting.”

“It has been a rigorous and challenging rehabilitation programme, but I have thoroughly enjoyed it. To be honest, I am feeling fitter than ever before and can’t wait to wear the playing kit” Shaheen said. He thanked the PCB Medical Advisory Committee as well as the Crystal Palace F.C(A London-based football club that plays in Premiere League) for allowing him to use their facilities and looking after him during his rehabilitation.

Shaheen Afridi picked up seven wickets in the T20 world cup in 2021 held in UAE. He won the player of the match against India for bowling a fierce spell and picking up three wickets.

Meanwhile, opener Fakhar Zaman, who is one of the three travelling reserves for the T20 World Cup, will also travel to Brisbane with Shaheen and National High-Performance Centre coach Umar Rashid. Fakhar will complete his rehabilitation under the supervision of PCB’s Chief Medical Officer and team doctor Dr Najeebullah Soomro, following which a decision on his participation if required, will be made.

Pakistan went out in semifinals of the last world cup after loosing to eventual champions Australia. Pakistan will face arch-rival India on 23rd October at MCG in Melbourne.

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 07:34:00 pm
