Shaheen Afridi approaches Shahid Afridi’s family for daughter’s hand in marriage

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, 20, has asked former national team cricketer Shahid Afridi’s family for his daughter Aqsa’s hand in marriage, Shahid Afridi confirmed in a tweet on Sunday.

Shaheen’s family approached my family for my daughter. Both families are in touch, matches are made in heaven, if Allah wills this match will be made too. My prayers are with Shaheen for his continued success on and off the field. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 7, 2021

The fast bowler has asked for the cricketing legend’s daughter’s hand in marriage, both families have confirmed. Shaheen’s father Ayaz Khan said that both families have well established relations and that Shahid’s family has agreed to the proposal. He added that a formal engagement ceremony will be held soon, according to Geo TV.

With permission from both families, I would like to clarify the engagement rumours between Shaheen Afridi and the daughter of Shahid Afridi. The proposal has been accepted; it is thought that a formal engagement will be done within 2 yrs,following the completion of her education. — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) March 6, 2021

