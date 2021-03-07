scorecardresearch
Shaheen Afridi approaches Shahid Afridi’s family for daughter’s hand in marriage

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has asked for Shahid Afridi's daughter’s hand in marriage, both families have confirmed, according to media reports.

By: Sports Desk |
March 7, 2021 6:13:36 pm
Shahid Afridi with daughter Aqsa; Shaheen Afridi (File Photos)

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, 20, has asked former national team cricketer Shahid Afridi’s family for his daughter Aqsa’s hand in marriage, Shahid Afridi confirmed in a tweet on Sunday.

The fast bowler has asked for the cricketing legend’s daughter’s hand in marriage, both families have confirmed. Shaheen’s father Ayaz Khan said that both families have well established relations and that Shahid’s family has agreed to the proposal. He added that a formal engagement ceremony will be held soon, according to Geo TV.

“With permission from both families, I would like to clarify the engagement rumours between Shaheen Afridi and the daughter of Shahid Afridi. The proposal has been accepted; it is thought that a formal engagement will be done within 2 yrs,following the completion of her education,” Pakistani journalist Ihtisham ul Haq wrote.

