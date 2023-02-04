scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Watch: Shaheen Afridi marries Shahid Afridi’s daughter in a grand ceremony in Karachi

Shaheen Afridi married former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi's daughter, Ansha, in a grand ceremony in Karachi.

Shaheen Afridi and wife Ansha. Shahid Afridi took to Twitter to confirm the wedding. (@SAfridiOfficial)
Watch: Shaheen Afridi marries Shahid Afridi’s daughter in a grand ceremony in Karachi
Pakistan pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi got married Ansha Afridi, daughter of former captain Shahid Afridi.

The grand wedding ceremony took place in Karachi on February 4 with many Pakistani cricketers in attendance.

Shadab Khan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman and Sarfaraz Ahmed were spotted at the ceremony.

Shaheen was engaged to Ansha last year.

His father in-law Shahid took to Twitter to confirm the nuptial bond.

“Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your garden because they blossom with great blessing. A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart. As parent, I gave my daughter in Nikkah to @iShaheenAfridi, congratulations to the two of them,” he wrote on Twitter.

Shaheen Afridi, who suffered a knee injury last year, has been sweating it out in the nets, to regain full fitness ahead of PSL 8.

Speaking about his rehabilitation program, Afridi said, “There were times when I wanted to give up. I was working on only one muscle and it was not improving. Often during the rehabilitation sessions, I used to say to myself ‘this is enough, I cannot do this anymore.”

“But then I used to watch my bowling on YouTube and see how well I had done and that motivated me and I told myself ‘to push a little more’ … It is frustrating for a fast bowler to miss cricket because of an injury,” he said on YouTube.

