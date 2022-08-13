scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Shaheen Afridi might have to be rested to keep him injury-free for Asia Cup, T20 WC: Babar Azam

Pakistan will start its stint on August 16 against the Netherlands and skipper Babar and his team are looking to make the most out of it.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: August 13, 2022 4:23:19 pm
Shaheen Afridi has been rested for upcoming ODIs. (File)

Pakistan management may have to give rest to Shaheen Afridi for multiple ODIs to keep him fresh and injury-free ahead of the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup campaigns. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam answered a number of questions regarding his side before their tour to the Netherlands.

“There are concerns over Shaheen’s fitness. We are taking him along because the doctor and the physio are travelling with the team, so he can be looked after well. We are thinking from a long-term perspective. There is the Asia Cup and the World Cup as well, he said.

“We’re looking long-term at his fitness and health. We want him to play a game against the Netherlands if he’s fit and be ready for the Asia Cup,” the Pakistan captain added.

Afridi had missed Pakistan’s second Test against Sri Lanka after suffering an injury in the first one.

For the Asia Cup and the tour of the Netherlands, selectors left out Hasan Ali and they preferred Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Wasim. Babar said that Hasan Ali has the opportunity to gain his form back.

“Our fast-bowling bench strength is excellent. They’ve now got an opportunity to showcase their skills. This is how you expand your pool.

“Yes, he’s (Ali) not in form, but it’s not like he has to prove anything. Domestic cricket is coming up. He’ll play that and make a strong comeback hopefully.”

Pakistan have been performing brilliantly in T20I cricket as they outclassed India by ten wickets in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Advertisement

Babar confessed, “We have eleven trump cards. Each of them can be a matchwinner on their day. I have faith in every one of them, whether batters or bowlers.

“The team has been announced after discussions with everyone. We met with the coach and chief selector and did what was best for Pakistan. There are matches immediately after the Netherlands, so it’s unlikely there will be time for changes.”

Pakistan will start its stint on August 16 against the Netherlands and skipper Babar and his team are looking to make the most out of it.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...Premium
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...Premium
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...
India still fails its women, 75 years after IndependencePremium
India still fails its women, 75 years after Independence
Cricket chases the American dreamPremium
Cricket chases the American dream
Advertisement

“If things go badly after we field young players, we’ll cop criticism then, too. Everyone won’t be happy with our decisions, but we have to do what’s best for Pakistan cricket”, he signed off.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 04:22:42 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Who is the 24-year-old man who attacked Salman Rushdie?

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan's labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

4

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

5

Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage 33 years after fatwa, in New York hospital

Featured Stories

After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
Words will win
Words will win
Resident of New Jersey, sympathetic to Iran: What we know of Salman Rushd...
Resident of New Jersey, sympathetic to Iran: What we know of Salman Rushd...
Explained: The dangers and legal status of the 'Chinese' manjha
Explained: The dangers and legal status of the 'Chinese' manjha
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan interview: 'Shah Bano, Satanic Verses....
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan interview: 'Shah Bano, Satanic Verses....
Gujarat polls: With poaching, Murmu plank BJP looks to wrest Cong tribal ...
Gujarat polls: With poaching, Murmu plank BJP looks to wrest Cong tribal ...
Shah Faesal appointed deputy secretary in Ministry of Culture

Shah Faesal appointed deputy secretary in Ministry of Culture

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

Why family needs to be at the heart of India’s health system
Sujatha Rao writes

Why family needs to be at the heart of India’s health system

Premium
The dangers and legal status of the 'Chinese' manjha
Explained

The dangers and legal status of the 'Chinese' manjha

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
5G could change the blockchain industry forever, experts say

5G could change the blockchain industry forever, experts say

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
Opinion

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Premium
Never Have I Ever season 3: The troubled teen grows up

Never Have I Ever season 3: The troubled teen grows up

What is the liver transplant success rate? What can you not do after liver transplant surgery?

What is the liver transplant success rate? What can you not do after liver transplant surgery?

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Serena Williams announces she will retire soon, says she is ‘evolving away from tennis’
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 13: Latest News