Shaheen Afridi might have to be rested to keep him injury-free for Asia Cup, T20 WC: Babar Azam

Updated: August 13, 2022 4:23:19 pm
Pakistan management may have to give rest to Shaheen Afridi for multiple ODIs to keep him fresh and injury-free ahead of the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup campaigns. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam answered a number of questions regarding his side before their tour to the Netherlands.
“There are concerns over Shaheen’s fitness. We are taking him along because the doctor and the physio are travelling with the team, so he can be looked after well. We are thinking from a long-term perspective. There is the Asia Cup and the World Cup as well, he said.
“We’re looking long-term at his fitness and health. We want him to play a game against the Netherlands if he’s fit and be ready for the Asia Cup,” the Pakistan captain added.
Afridi had missed Pakistan’s second Test against Sri Lanka after suffering an injury in the first one.
For the Asia Cup and the tour of the Netherlands, selectors left out Hasan Ali and they preferred Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Wasim. Babar said that Hasan Ali has the opportunity to gain his form back.
Skipper Babar Azam is backing Pakistan's chances at the Asia Cup and the ICC Men's @T20WorldCup 2022 💪
More 👉 https://t.co/3Njzhv5x6U pic.twitter.com/qmftYp9Zbe
— ICC (@ICC) August 13, 2022
“Our fast-bowling bench strength is excellent. They’ve now got an opportunity to showcase their skills. This is how you expand your pool.
“Yes, he’s (Ali) not in form, but it’s not like he has to prove anything. Domestic cricket is coming up. He’ll play that and make a strong comeback hopefully.”
Pakistan have been performing brilliantly in T20I cricket as they outclassed India by ten wickets in the 2021 T20 World Cup.
Babar confessed, “We have eleven trump cards. Each of them can be a matchwinner on their day. I have faith in every one of them, whether batters or bowlers.
“The team has been announced after discussions with everyone. We met with the coach and chief selector and did what was best for Pakistan. There are matches immediately after the Netherlands, so it’s unlikely there will be time for changes.”
Pakistan will start its stint on August 16 against the Netherlands and skipper Babar and his team are looking to make the most out of it.
Subscriber Only Stories
“If things go badly after we field young players, we’ll cop criticism then, too. Everyone won’t be happy with our decisions, but we have to do what’s best for Pakistan cricket”, he signed off.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan's labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop
Why family needs to be at the heart of India’s health systemPremium
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely statesPremium
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, KolkataPremium
Latest News
Vijay Sethupathi to star alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s Jawan
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
African woman with recent travel history to Nigeria Delhi’s 5th monkeypox case
‘Just want to return home’: Stranded in Oman, Indian woman sends SOS, asking to be deported
Samsung says foldable phones will be more popular than the Galaxy S series
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan interview: ‘Shah Bano, Satanic Verses… issues were dealt with not on merit but to build vote banks, a disaster for country’
Chinese fintech app probe: ED freezes crypto assets worth Rs 370 crore linked to Bengaluru firm
Resident of New Jersey, sympathetic to Iran: What we know of Salman Rushdie’s attacker Hadi Matar so far
Madras High Court warns of stern action against ‘orderly’ practice in Tamil Nadu police force
YouTube plans to launch streaming video service: Report
Showdown at the Mansion Gates: How Sri Lankans Rose Up to Dethrone a Dynasty
Tehran unveils Western art masterpieces hidden for decades