Shaheen Afridi marries Shahid Afridi’s daughter, visuals from the ceremony surface on social media

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi on Friday tied knots with former Pakistan captain and interim chief selector of the men’s national team Shahid Afridi’s daughter, Ansha.

The Nikaah ceremony took place in the city of Karachi with Shaheen’s teammates from former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed to the current skipper Babar Azam in attendance.

The former Pakistan captain had confirmed in 2021 that Shaheen was due to marry his second eldest daughter.

The 22-year-old has been the star bowler for Pakistan in recent times and has picked 219 international wickets across formats in 104 matches. Shaheen has been out of action since the 2022 T20 World Cup final, during which he picked up a recurring knee injury which had troubled for most part of the year.

The left armer has been training on his way to recovery alongside his father in law.

In a video that’s been doing rounds on the social media, Shaheen, who is recovering from an injury, is seen bowling to Shahid Afridi, who takes the aerial route against the left arm pacer.

In a separate video, Shahid is seen bowling to the southpaw and sharing a word of advice with the 22-year-old. “What is happening now is that your bat is still not coming from behind,” he is heard saying to Shaheen.

“There were times when I wanted to give up…I was working on only one muscle and it was not improving,” Shaheen had told PCB Digital earlier in the week.

“Often during the rehabilitation sessions, I used to say to myself this is enough, I cannot do this anymore. But then I used to watch my bowling on YouTube and see how well I had done and that motivated me and I told myself to push a little more…It is frustrating for a fast bowler to miss cricket because of an injury,” he added.