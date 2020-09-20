Shaheen Afridi takes 4 wickets in 4 balls: Watch

Shaheen Afridi celebrates during Hampshire's win on Sunday (Twitter/HantsCricket)

Four yorkers. Four times the stumps being clattered. Four times the bowler wheeling away to celebrate. This was how Shaheen Afridi’s sensational spell progressed for Hampshire in their Vitality Blast win over Middlesex on Sunday.

🙌 4⃣ IN 4⃣ FOR @iShaheenAfridi & HAMPSHIRE WIN! 🙌 A stunning spell from Shaheen who’s final four deliveries seal an incredible @VitalityBlast victory! 🔥👏 pic.twitter.com/wktNMJfYRs — Hampshire Cricket (@hantscricket) September 20, 2020

Shaheen accounted for the wickets of John Simpson, Steven Finn, Thilan Walallawita and Tim Murtagh with consecutive deliveries. He finished with figures of 6/19 — the best ever T20 bowling figures for Hampshire.

Shaheen’s spell ended what had till then been a below-par season for him. He had given away 191 runs and taken just the one wicket till Sunday.

🙌 6 wickets

✅ Best Hampshire T20 figures

😎 Career-best

😱 Four wickets in four balls What a performance from @iShaheenAfridi! 👏⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Lgq8laAKoU — Hampshire Cricket (@hantscricket) September 20, 2020

Hampshire had put up 141/9 in their 20 overs. Middlesex lost their wickets to Shaheen in an attempt to accelerate their chase. They eventually were all out for 121 in the 20th over. This win was hampshire’s first win of the season.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd