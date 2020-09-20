Shaheen Afridi takes 4 wickets in 4 balls: Watch

scorecardresearch
Shaheen accounted for the wickets of John Simpson, Steven Finn, Thilan Walallawita and Tim Murtagh with consecutive deliveries. He finished with figures of 6/19 -- the best ever T20 bowling figures for Hampshire.

By: Sports Desk | September 20, 2020 10:09:51 pm
afridiShaheen Afridi celebrates during Hampshire's win on Sunday (Twitter/HantsCricket)

Four yorkers. Four times the stumps being clattered. Four times the bowler wheeling away to celebrate. This was how Shaheen Afridi’s sensational spell progressed for Hampshire in their Vitality Blast win over Middlesex on Sunday.

Shaheen accounted for the wickets of John Simpson, Steven Finn, Thilan Walallawita and Tim Murtagh with consecutive deliveries. He finished with figures of 6/19 — the best ever T20 bowling figures for Hampshire.

Shaheen’s spell ended what had till then been a below-par season for him. He had given away 191 runs and taken just the one wicket till Sunday.

Hampshire had put up 141/9 in their 20 overs. Middlesex lost their wickets to Shaheen in an attempt to accelerate their chase. They eventually were all out for 121 in the 20th over. This win was hampshire’s first win of the season.

