Toggle Menu
Cricket fraternity lauds Shahbaz Nadeem for 15 years of hard work and patience on Test debuthttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/shahbaz-nadeem-test-debut-wasim-jaffer-irfan-pathan-6077490/

Cricket fraternity lauds Shahbaz Nadeem for 15 years of hard work and patience on Test debut

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem is the third player from Jharkhand to play Test cricket for India after MS Dhoni and Varun Aaron.

Shahbaz Nadeem gets his Test cap at his homeground (Source: Twitter)

Shahbaz Nadeem became 296th Indian player to earn the Test cap on Saturday at his homeground JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi. Nadeem was named as chinaman Kuldeep Yadav had a niggle in the shoulder during the practice session. The 30-year-old made his debut after 15 years of domestic cricket including 110 first-class games and 106 List A games.

The left-arm spinner has 424 wickets in first-class cricket and 145 wickets in List A cricket. The Jharkhand cricketer registered an eight-wicket haul in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018. He has an ordinary batting average of 14.59 but has one century and seven half-centuries in first-class cricket.

Here’s how former cricketers and other Twitterati reacted to Nadeem making his debut after a stroke of luck:

Nadeem plays for Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals. He is the third player from Jharkhand to play Test cricket for India after MS Dhoni and Varun Aaron.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android