Cricket fraternity lauds Shahbaz Nadeem for 15 years of hard work and patience on Test debut

Shahbaz Nadeem became 296th Indian player to earn the Test cap on Saturday at his homeground JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi. Nadeem was named as chinaman Kuldeep Yadav had a niggle in the shoulder during the practice session. The 30-year-old made his debut after 15 years of domestic cricket including 110 first-class games and 106 List A games.

The left-arm spinner has 424 wickets in first-class cricket and 145 wickets in List A cricket. The Jharkhand cricketer registered an eight-wicket haul in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018. He has an ordinary batting average of 14.59 but has one century and seven half-centuries in first-class cricket.

Here’s how former cricketers and other Twitterati reacted to Nadeem making his debut after a stroke of luck:

Extremely happy for Shahbaz Nadeem, one of the most prolific wicket takers in domestic cricket #INDvSA — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) October 19, 2019

Very happy for Test debutant Shabaz Nadeem. Consistent performances in domestic cricket, India A & IPL have earned him a deserving Test cap. Well done!!!

At one stage I felt he might join Padmakar Shivalkar & Rajinder Goel of being unlucky one’s to not represent India.#INDvSA — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 19, 2019

Congrats Shahbaz Nadeem on earning the India cap. Well deserved for the hard work you have put in — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 19, 2019

“I am always a huge believer of the luck factor and I think someday it will shine on me.” That’s what Shahbaz Nadeem had told me last month. And there you go… Advertising Yesterday, at this time he had no idea that he would be a part of India’s playing XI on the next morning.#INDvSA — Sandipan Banerjee (@im_sandipan) October 19, 2019

So happy for Shahbaz Nadeem…wonderful numbers in domestic cricket..an old-fashioned, hard-working cricketer. Whether he succeeds ir not, he is, deservedly, a Test cricketer..finally! #INDvSA — Hemant (@hemantbuch) October 19, 2019

Debut for 30-year-old Shahbaz Nadeem, he has played 110 first-class matches, taking 424 wickets for different teams like Jharkhand, India A, Board President X1 and many more. He made his first-class debut on 2004 and 15 years later, he is going to play his first test for India. — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) October 19, 2019

Nadeem plays for Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals. He is the third player from Jharkhand to play Test cricket for India after MS Dhoni and Varun Aaron.