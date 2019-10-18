Shahbaz Nadeem called up to India squad for 3rd Test vs South Africa

India have added left-arm orthodox spinner Shahbaz Nadeem to their squad for the 3rd Test against South Africa, which begins in Ranchi on Saturday. Nadeem has been called to the squad as cover for Kuldeep Yadav, who complained of pain in his left shoulder on Friday.

Adding him the night before the Test suggests a debut. https://t.co/VyewHQbv2G — Jamie Alter (@alter_jamie) October 18, 2019

This is the first Test call-up for the 30-year-old Nadeem, who has been performing consistently in domestic cricket over the years.

India have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match Test series against South Africa.

Kuldeep was not part of the playing XI in the first two matches, but was expected to feature in the third Test, with the possibility of the home team fielding three spinners being speculated.

With Kuldeep complaining of pain, India have gone to Shahbaz Nadeem, who plays for Jharkhand in Indian domestic cricket and has plenty of experience at the JSCA Stadium, where the 3rd Test will be played.

Nadeem, who has also been part of the India A squad in recent times, picked up 8 wickets in the two four-day games for India A against South Africa A before the Test series.

Nadeem has 424 wickets in 110 first-class matches, with 19 five-wicket and five 10-wicket hauls.

“The decision to add Nadeem was made after Kuldeep Yadav complained of left shoulder pain on Friday,” chairman of selectors MSK Prasad was quoted as saying in a BCCI press release.

India Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shahbaz Nadeem.