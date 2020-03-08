Shafali Verma breaks down after World Cup final loss as Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. console

Shafali Verma consoled by teammates after World Cup final defeat (Source: Twitter) Shafali Verma consoled by teammates after World Cup final defeat (Source: Twitter)

India’s young opener Shafali Verma failed to score big in the Women’s T20 World Cup final at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Verma could score just two runs as India failed to chase a stiff target of 185 against Australia in the final. Verma, who was also guilty of dropping the catch of Australian opener Alyssa Healy early on in the innings, was left in tears after the match was over.

Healy went on to score a 39-ball 75 featuring seven fours and five towering sixes.

The 16-year-old who was the backbone of Indian batting lineup throughout the tournament was inconsolable after the 85-run loss. She was seen covering her face while sitting in the dugout after getting out to Megan Schutt in the first over of the run chase.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Harleen Deol later tried to console the Haryana-born youngster after the final loss.

It’s ok Shafali verma, you’ve achieved more than what a 16 year old can do 🔥🔥 don’t be sad 😭😭 We are proud you #shafaliverma #T20WorldCup #INDvAUS #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/c4Pdxi2ryE — AVI♥️NASH (@avi__n__ash) March 8, 2020

Most 16 year old have no clue what to do in life, this girl had a whole nation watching her, banking their hopes on her. The inexperience in that age was going to show up some day, unfortunately it showed up at the worst possible time. Chin up, Shafali Verma ❤️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/XFMBXaZyYS — Prajakta (@18prajakta) March 8, 2020 Chin Up Champion..You made whole Nation proud just at 16yrs..lot more to come and lot you will prove Shafali Verma 👏💪#T20WorldCup #Shafali #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/8vJz8RmMSX — Chandu ☮ (@chandu_212) March 8, 2020

With the bat, Verma had a memorable tournament where she finished with 163 runs from five games at an average of 32.60 and an astonishing strike rate of 158.25. She also hit nine sixes in the tournament, equivalent to Healy’s tally of sixes.

Earlier, Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bat first. The opening partnership between Healy and Beth Mooney helped Australia dominate Indian bowlers as they posted the highest score in a Women’s T20 World Cup final.

Unable to gain momentum and losing wickets at regular intervals throughout the innings did not do India any favour as they were all out for 99 with five more balls to go.

