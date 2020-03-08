Follow Us:
Sunday, March 08, 2020
Shafali Verma breaks down after World Cup final loss as Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. console

Shafali Verma finished the tournament with 163 runs from five games at an average of 32.60 and an astonishing strike rate of 158.25. She also hit nine sixes in the tournament, equivalent to Healy's tally of sixes.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: March 8, 2020 4:59:36 pm
Shafali Verma consoled by teammates after World Cup final defeat (Source: Twitter)

India’s young opener Shafali Verma failed to score big in the Women’s T20 World Cup final at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Verma could score just two runs as India failed to chase a stiff target of 185 against Australia in the final. Verma, who was also guilty of dropping the catch of Australian opener Alyssa Healy early on in the innings, was left in tears after the match was over.

Healy went on to score a 39-ball 75 featuring seven fours and five towering sixes.

The 16-year-old who was the backbone of Indian batting lineup throughout the tournament was inconsolable after the 85-run loss. She was seen covering her face while sitting in the dugout after getting out to Megan Schutt in the first over of the run chase.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Harleen Deol later tried to console the Haryana-born youngster after the final loss.

 

With the bat, Verma had a memorable tournament where she finished with 163 runs from five games at an average of 32.60 and an astonishing strike rate of 158.25. She also hit nine sixes in the tournament, equivalent to Healy’s tally of sixes.

Earlier, Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bat first. The opening partnership between Healy and Beth Mooney helped Australia dominate Indian bowlers as they posted the highest score in a Women’s T20 World Cup final.

Unable to gain momentum and losing wickets at regular intervals throughout the innings did not do India any favour as they were all out for 99 with five more balls to go.

