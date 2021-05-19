scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Most read

Shafali Verma upgraded to Grade B, BCCI reduces contracted players to 19 from 22

The Grade A which offers an annual retainer fees of Rs 50 lakh once again comprised of three all-format players -- Twenty20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, her deputy Smriti Mandhana and leg break bowler Poonam Yadav.

By: PTI |
May 19, 2021 10:48:46 pm

Teen batting sensation Shafali Verma was on Wednesday promoted to Grade B in the BCCI’s annual contracts list as the cricket board reduced the number of contracted players from 22 to 19.

The Grade A which offers an annual retainer fees of Rs 50 lakh once again comprised of three all-format players — Twenty20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, her deputy Smriti Mandhana and leg break bowler Poonam Yadav.

The Grade B has an annual retainer fee of Rs 30 lakh and veterans such as Jhulan Goswami, Mithali Raj and Deepti Sharma are among 10 players in this bracket.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Shafali is seen as the biggest superstars that we will have in years to come and hence it wasn’t a surprise that she got elevated to Grade B from C. Punam Raut was rewarded for her good show in the South Africa series and she has also been promoted to Grade B,” a senior BCCI official said.

Young Richa Ghosh has been included in the Grade C which makes players richer by Rs 10 lakh. It has has six cricketers this year, five less than the last time.

The contracts are for a period from October 2020 to September 2021.

The two notable names dropped from the 19-strong list are batter Veda Krishnamurthy and left-arm spinner Ekta Bist.

The others, who were dropped include Dayalan Hemlatha and spinner Anuja Patil, who featured in the last year’s list.

Grade A (Rs 50 lakh): Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Poonam Yadav

Grade B (Rs 30 lakh): Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues

Grade C (Rs 10 lakh): Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Priya Punia, Richa Ghosh.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

DC vs PBKS, PBKS vs DC, IPL 2021
DC vs PBKS in pics: Dhawan steers Capitals domination over Punjab Kings
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

May 19: Latest News

x