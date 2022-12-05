Shafali Verma to lead India in U-19 Women’s World Cup

Shafali Verma, a veteran of two Tests, 21 ODIs and 46 T20Is will lead a 15-member Indian squad in the inaugural Women’s Under-19 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in South Africa from January 14 to January 29, the BCCI announced on Monday.

Along with Shafali, explosive wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh has also been included in the team. Richa has played 17 ODIs and 25 T20Is in her senior career.

🚨 NEWS 🚨: India U19 Women’s squad for ICC World Cup and SA series announced. More Details 🔽https://t.co/onr5tDraiq — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 5, 2022

“The All-India Women’s Selection Committee has picked India U19 Women’s squad for the upcoming bilateral away T20 series against South Africa U19 and the ICC U19 Women’s World Cup to follow, the BCCI said in a press release.

The ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup featuring 16 teams will take place in South Africa. India is placed in Group D alongside South Africa, UAE and Scotland. The top three teams from each group will progress to the Super Six round, where teams will be pooled into two groups of six.

The top two teams from each group will then progress to the semi-finals, which will be played on 27 January at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom. The final will take place at the same venue on 29 January.

India U-19 Women’s team for SA T20s: Shafali Verma (Captain), Shweta Sehrawat (Vice-Captain), Richa Ghosh (WK), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD, Shikha, Najla CMC, Yashashree.

India U-19 Women’s team for ICC Under-19 Women’s World Cup: Shafali Verma (Captain), Shweta Sehrawat (Vice-Captain), Richa Ghosh (WK), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD.

Standby players: Shikha, Najla CMC, Yashashree.