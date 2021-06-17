Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana put on India’s highest opening stand in Tests

Shafali Verma, who became the highest scoring debutant for India in women's Tests, in action against England (BCCI)

Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana put on the highest opening stand for the India women’s team in Test cricket, their 167-run partnership giving the visitors a head start in their pursuit of England Women’s first innings total of 396 in the one-off Test on Friday.

Verma and Mandhana beat Gargi Banerji & Sandhya Agarwal’s 153 against Australia at Mumbai in 1984 for the highest opening stand. This is the second highest opening partnership in women’s Tests away from home.

Verma fell for 96, four runs short of what would have been a century on debut, as India’s first wicket fell for 167 in the final session of Day 2. She was at her usual aggressive self as she cut and pulled in her own inimitable style. The 17-year-old not only presented the straight bat for defence with grace, she also hit a six off Nat Sciver with remarkable ease.

What a debut by a star in the making. Dare I say, a star already. #ShafaliVerma . There will be many hundreds ahead. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 17, 2021

It was only the second six hit by an Indian woman in Test cricket. Mandhana was cautious yet fluent. She got her first boundary when she punched one off Sciver in the cover region. When she got the opportunity, Mandhana did not hesitate to pull. Her elegant drives were a delight to watch.

She raised the team’s fifty with one such well-timed shot off Kate Cross.

Cross missed a chance to dismiss Mandhana (when on 23) when she dropped the left-hander in her follow through.

This was after Indian bowlers were made to put in some hard yards for the second consecutive day.

A brilliant opening stand for India! Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma take their side to tea at 63/0, trailing England by 333, on day two.#ENGvIND | https://t.co/Vzg0fwYsnc pic.twitter.com/JmxVEUnXrv — ICC (@ICC) June 17, 2021

Debutant Sophia Dunkley (74 not out) led the charge with a resolute unbeaten half-century and two crucial partnerships with tail-enders after England resumed at the overnight score of 269 for six.

Dunkley first added 56 runs for the eighth wicket with Sophie Ecclestone (17) and then forged a 70-run stand with Anya Shrubsole, who punished the Indian bowlers in her career-best 47.

England declared their innings when Shrubsole was bowled by Sneh Rana, who ended up as India’s best bowler with a four-wicket haul.

In the morning session, England lost overnight batter Katherine Brunt, who was trapped by veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami in the 12th ball of the day.

With that wicket, at 38 years and 204 days, Goswami became the oldest India player to get a Test wicket since Sachin Tendulkar in his penultimate Test. She also became the oldest India pacer to get a Test wicket since Lala Amarnath in 1952.

Well made Test half centuries by @mandhana_smriti and @TheShafaliVerma. 17 year old Shafali became the youngest opener to score a fifty on debut in Women’s Test history. 😎 🇮🇳💪#heroes

📸- @BCCI pic.twitter.com/WR0tSuWdB3 — IndianCricketHeroesIN (@ICHOfficial) June 17, 2021

It remained a short-lived joy for the Indians as Dunkley and Ecclestone dug their heels in to test the patience of the visitors. Dunkley stood out with her footwork and strokes on the off-side while Ecclestone was comfortable on both front and back-foot.

(With PTI inputs)